April 27: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS - Bopanna into Munich Masters Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop beat Philipp Kohlschreiber and Max Hans Rehberg 6-1, 6-4 to make the doubles quarterfinals of the Munich Masters (€597,900 ATP) in Germany on Wednesday.

In the $53,120 Challenger in the US, Sumit Nagal beat Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round.

The results: €597,900 ATP, Munich, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Philipp Kohlschreiber & Max Hans Rehberg (Ger) 6-1, 6-4. $60,000 ITF women, Istanbul, Turkey Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (Esp) & Ingrid

Neel (US) bt Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) & Prarthana Thombare 6-1, 6-3. €45,730 Challenger, Rome, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Altug Celikbilek & Ergi Kirkin (Tur) bt

Sergio Martos Gornes (Esp) & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-7(3), [10-3]. $53,120 Challenger, Savannah, US Singles (first round): JJ Wolf (US) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4),

6-0; Sumit Nagal bt Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe) 6-2, 7-5. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luke Saville & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand Singles (first round): SD Prajwal Dev bt Connor Farren (US) 6-3, 7-5;

Colin Markes (US) bt Sidharth Rawat 7-6(2), 7-6(4); Yutlana Charoenphon (Tha) bt Nishant Dabas 6-4, 6-1; Takuto Niki (Jpn) bt Niitn Kumar Sinha 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Ryota Tanuma bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Congsup Congcar (Tha) & Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) bt Ishaque Eqbal & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]; SD Prajwal Dev & Parikshit Somani bt Naoki Tajima & Ryota Tanuma (Jpn) 7-6(3), 7-6(4). $15,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai, Thailand Singles (first round): Fang Ying Xun (Chn) bt Vanshita Pathania 6-2, 6-2; Jennifer Luikham bt Talia Gibson (Aus) 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Salakthip Ounmuang & Pawinee Ruamrak (Tha) bt Soha Sadiq & Bela Tamhankar 7-5, 7-5.

Asia-Oceania World Juniors

Arnav Paparkar pulled India out of trouble in partnership with Aditya Mor as the host qualified for the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Jordan in the Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis U-14 boys

tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Jordan did remarkably well to win the second singles through Malek El-Qurneh after Arnav had won the first singles for India. In the decisive doubles, the Indian boys fought bravely to beat the Jordan

pair 6-3, 6-4.

India finished second in the group behind the formidable Japan. Thus, for the quarterfinals, India drew group-A topper South Korea which beat Australia 2-1, thanks to the efficiency of Cho Se Hyuk who won both his singles and doubles matches.

With the top four teams qualifying for the World Group competition scheduled later in the season in Europe, the teams will be at their competitive best in the knockout on Thursday, despite having battled tough conditions for three days in the league phase.

In the other quarterfinals, Kazakhstan will play Hong Kong, Australia will be challenged by Thailand, and Japan will face Indonesia.

The results (league) Group-A : South Korea bt Australia 2-1; Lebanon bt Syria 2-1.



Group-B : India bt Jordan 2-1 (Arnav Paparkar bt Amir Jaber 6-0, 6-2; Tanussh Ghildyal lost to Malek El-Qurneh 4-6, 2-6; Aditya Mor & Arnav Paparkar bt Malek El-Qurneh & Amir Jaber 6-3, 6-4); Japan bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (Ren Matsumura bt Sukhrob Saidov 6-4, 6-4; Ryo Tabata bt Abdurakhmon Khojiboev 6-0, 6-1; Eito Komada & Ryo Tabata bt Abdurakhmon Khojiboev & Akhmadjon Toshmukhamedov 6-2, 6-3). Group-C : Thailand bt Iran 2-1; Hong Kong bt Malaysia 3-0. Group-D : Indonesia bt Sri Lanka 3-0; Kazakhstan bt Pakistan 3-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF - Asian Games golf trials

Viraj Madappa shot a fine four-under 68 in the second round to move into a four-shot sole lead in the men's section, while amateur Avani Prashanth fired eight-under 64 to enjoy a share of the women's lead with Jahanvi Bakshi at the Asian Games Golf Trials here on Wednesday.

With 16 men fighting for two available berths among men and 11 women battling for one spot, the fight has been intense and aggressive. Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma among men and Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik have already been selected for the Asian Games to be held later this year in Hangzhou, China based on their world ranking.

Avani (74-64), the brightest amateur who represented India at the Augusta National Women's Amateurs earlier this month, began with five birdies from the first and went on to compile a superb eight-under 64 to get to six-under 138 and share the top spot with Jahanvi (69-69).

Avani, who had an improvement of 10 shots from her first-round score, had an incredible nine birdies against just one bogey, which ironically came on the Par-5 ninth.

Madappa, whose sole Asian Tour win came at this very course in 2017, started from the 10th and had four birdies and one bogey in his first five holes. Overall, he had six birdies against two bogeys. Following Madappa is Karandeep Kochhar, who added a second straight 69 with six birdies against three bogeys.

Tied second with Kochhar was Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (68-70). Sandhu was going great with four birdies and no bogey in his first nine. He was then hit by four bogeys in a space of five holes between third and seventh, though there was one birdie in between. He ended with two pars and kept his hopes of making it to the Asian Games alive.

Overnight co-leader Veer Ahlawat had a rough second round with one-over 73 after a first round 66. At five-under 139 he was fourth, while Rashid Khan (68-73), a former Asian Games silver medallist as an amateur in the team event in 2010, was tied fifth with Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa (72-69).

Udayan Mane (71-71), who played at the 2014 Asian Games and 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was tied-seventh with Kshitij Naveed Kaul (69-73) and Khalin Joshi (69-73). Avani started in style with five birdies on the trot in first five holes and added a sixth on eighth and three more on the back nine without any errors.

Overnight leader Hitaashee Bakshi slipped with 74 after 68 on the first day and is now third at two-under 142. Kriti Chowhan (74-71) was fourth, while Gaurika Bishnoi (74-72) was fifth and amateur Sneha Singh (76-71) was sixth.

- PTI