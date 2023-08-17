MagazineBuy Print

Indian archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4

Indian men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke defeated Spain’s Andres Temino, Yun Sanchez and Pablo Acha 6-2 (54-56, 57-55, 56-54, 57-55) in the bronze medal play-off.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 17:07 IST , Paris

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara in action.
FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/ The Hindu

Indian recurve archers clinched two bronze medals in the men’s and women’s team events at the World Cup Stage 4, here on Thursday.

Indian men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke defeated Spain’s Andres Temino, Yun Sanchez and Pablo Acha 6-2 (54-56, 57-55, 56-54, 57-55) in the bronze medal play-off.

The second-seeded Indian men’s team misfired an arrow in its semifinal loss against Chinese Taipei to miss out on a gold medal match.

The Indian trio lost out in straight sets 0-6 (54-56, 47-58, 55-56).

The women’s team also met with a similar fate as it put up a sloppy show to be blanked 0-6 (52-57, 47-56, 52-53) by its Chinese Taipei rivals in the semifinal.

Read | Shot put record holder Ryan Crouser on what makes him the ultimate champion

The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur hit thrice in the red circle (8-8-7) in the first set, while the second was worse when they shot three 7s and one 8 to manage a poor 47.

Chinese Taipei also shot a poor 53 in the third set but Indians failed to improve lost the set by one point with three 8s and went out of a gold medal contention.

In the bronze medal playoff, the Indian women’s team overcame a two-set deficit to get past Mexico 5-4 (52-55, 52-53, 55-52, 54-52) (27-25) in the shoot-off.

Related Topics

Archery

