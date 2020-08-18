More Sports More Sports Ishant Sharma, Divij Sharan among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award Male recurve archer Atanu Das, women’s hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cricketer Deepak Hooda have also been recommended for the award. PTI NEW DELHI 18 August, 2020 16:51 IST India paceman Ishant Sharma (centre) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 18 August, 2020 16:51 IST India pacer Ishant Sharma on Tuesday was named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this year’s Arjuna award by the sports ministry’s selection committee.The other recommendations include male recurve archer Atanu Das, women’s hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cricketer Deepak Hooda and tennis player Divij Sharan.READ| Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award The 31-year-old Ishant has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India, grabbing over 400 international wickets.Olympic bronze-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik and former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu have reportedly got the committee’s nod. The final decision, however, lies with the sports minister Kiren Rijiju as both women are former Khel Ratna awardees.While Sakshi won the Khel Ratna in 2016 for her Olympic bronze at the Rio Olympics, Mirabai was conferred with the honour in 2018, along with India captain Virat Kohli, for her world championship gold medal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.