Ishant Sharma, Divij Sharan among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award

India pacer Ishant Sharma on Tuesday was named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this year’s Arjuna award by the sports ministry’s selection committee.

The other recommendations include male recurve archer Atanu Das, women’s hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cricketer Deepak Hooda and tennis player Divij Sharan.

READ| Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

The 31-year-old Ishant has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India, grabbing over 400 international wickets.

Olympic bronze-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik and former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu have reportedly got the committee’s nod. The final decision, however, lies with the sports minister Kiren Rijiju as both women are former Khel Ratna awardees.

While Sakshi won the Khel Ratna in 2016 for her Olympic bronze at the Rio Olympics, Mirabai was conferred with the honour in 2018, along with India captain Virat Kohli, for her world championship gold medal.