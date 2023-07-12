MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2022: Returning Dipa Karmakar makes cut in nine-member gymnastics team

In vault, Karmakar’s primary event, she performed Tsukahara 360-degree front and back and bettered her showing on beam, where she had faltered on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 20:11 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Indian gymnastic athlete Dipa Karmakar showing her performance at the gymnastic high-performance centre for the Asian Athletic Championship trail camp at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Indian gymnastic athlete Dipa Karmakar showing her performance at the gymnastic high-performance centre for the Asian Athletic Championship trail camp at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

Indian gymnastic athlete Dipa Karmakar showing her performance at the gymnastic high-performance centre for the Asian Athletic Championship trail camp at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Five men and four women, including ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, were selected for the Indian team after the completion of the two-day Asian Games selection trials at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Dipa, who made a comeback following a 21-month doping suspension, was among those who competed on the second day to improve their individual apparatus scores. In vault, her primary event, she performed Tsukahara 360-degree front and back and bettered her showing on beam, where she had faltered on Tuesday.

“I have given my best and am looking forward to getting better from here,” said Dipa.

READ | Dipa Karmakar makes comeback at gymnastics selection trials

Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi was happy with his ward’s showing. “The main focus is (to protect her from) injuries. She will do her main vaults, 540 front and 720 back, in the Asian Games,” said Nandi.

Satyajit Mondal, who competed in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, did well before twisting his left leg badly while landing in his second vault and needed medical attention. He was selected for individual apparatus. Mondal will compete in the Asian Games if he becomes fit in time. Anas Ali Shaikh is the reserve athlete for Mondal.

Seasoned gymnast Ashish Kumar was third in floor exercises with 12.90 and missed out on a spot in the team.

For the National camp, the selection committee picked Shayan Sharma (in men) and Ritu Das and Srivarshinee P.S. (in women) in addition to the gymnasts selected for the Asian Games.

The selected gymnasts

For Asian Games: Men: Yogeshwar Singh (all-around, first, 76.30; floor, second, 13.00), Rakesh Patra (all-around, second, 76.20; rings, first, 13.50; parallel bars, third, 13.20), Tapan Mohanty (all-around, third, 74.60; rings, second 12.75), Gaurav Kumar (floor, first, 13.05; parallel bars, first, 13.60), Satyajit Mondal (vault, first, 13.88); Reserves: Anas Ali Shaikh (vault, second, 13.58, reserve to Mondal), Saif Tamboli (parallel bars, second, 13.25; pommel horse, first, 12.85).

Women: Dipa Karmakar (all-around, first, 47.05; floor, first, 12.05; vault, second, 12.33), Pranati Das (all-around, second, 45.80; beam, second, 11.35; floor, second, 11.85), Pranati Nayak (all-around, third, 44.43; vault, first, 12.73), Protistha Samanta (vault, third, 12.20); Reserve: Bidisha Gayen (all-around, fourth, 41.05).

Note: The scores of Yogeshwar, Rakesh and Pranati Nayak are from the Asian championships.

Related stories

Related Topics

2022 Asian Games /

Dipa Karmakar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLC 2023 Squads: Major League Cricket full list players, teams, international, domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Ashwin removes Chanderpaul on 12 to give India first wicket; WI 31/1 (13)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2022: Returning Dipa Karmakar makes cut in nine-member gymnastics team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Commonwealth Championships: Gyaneshwari wins gold in Mirabai’s absence
    Aravind V S _11773
  5. Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Commonwealth Championships: Gyaneshwari wins gold in Mirabai’s absence
    Aravind V S _11773
  2. Asian Games 2022: Returning Dipa Karmakar makes cut in nine-member gymnastics team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. World Esports C’ships 2023: Indian men’s CS:GO team set to battle in Asian Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 12
    Team Sportstar
  5. British Open raises purse to USD 16.5 million with the winner to get USD 3 million
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLC 2023 Squads: Major League Cricket full list players, teams, international, domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Ashwin removes Chanderpaul on 12 to give India first wicket; WI 31/1 (13)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2022: Returning Dipa Karmakar makes cut in nine-member gymnastics team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Commonwealth Championships: Gyaneshwari wins gold in Mirabai’s absence
    Aravind V S _11773
  5. Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment