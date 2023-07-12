Asian Games 2022: Returning Dipa Karmakar makes cut in nine-member gymnastics team

Five men and four women, including ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, were selected for the Indian team after the completion of the two-day Asian Games selection trials at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Dipa, who made a comeback following a 21-month doping suspension, was among those who competed on the second day to improve their individual apparatus scores. In vault, her primary event, she performed Tsukahara 360-degree front and back and bettered her showing on beam, where she had faltered on Tuesday.

“I have given my best and am looking forward to getting better from here,” said Dipa.

Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi was happy with his ward’s showing. “The main focus is (to protect her from) injuries. She will do her main vaults, 540 front and 720 back, in the Asian Games,” said Nandi.

Satyajit Mondal, who competed in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, did well before twisting his left leg badly while landing in his second vault and needed medical attention. He was selected for individual apparatus. Mondal will compete in the Asian Games if he becomes fit in time. Anas Ali Shaikh is the reserve athlete for Mondal.

Seasoned gymnast Ashish Kumar was third in floor exercises with 12.90 and missed out on a spot in the team.

For the National camp, the selection committee picked Shayan Sharma (in men) and Ritu Das and Srivarshinee P.S. (in women) in addition to the gymnasts selected for the Asian Games.

The selected gymnasts

For Asian Games: Men: Yogeshwar Singh (all-around, first, 76.30; floor, second, 13.00), Rakesh Patra (all-around, second, 76.20; rings, first, 13.50; parallel bars, third, 13.20), Tapan Mohanty (all-around, third, 74.60; rings, second 12.75), Gaurav Kumar (floor, first, 13.05; parallel bars, first, 13.60), Satyajit Mondal (vault, first, 13.88); Reserves: Anas Ali Shaikh (vault, second, 13.58, reserve to Mondal), Saif Tamboli (parallel bars, second, 13.25; pommel horse, first, 12.85).

Women: Dipa Karmakar (all-around, first, 47.05; floor, first, 12.05; vault, second, 12.33), Pranati Das (all-around, second, 45.80; beam, second, 11.35; floor, second, 11.85), Pranati Nayak (all-around, third, 44.43; vault, first, 12.73), Protistha Samanta (vault, third, 12.20); Reserve: Bidisha Gayen (all-around, fourth, 41.05).

Note: The scores of Yogeshwar, Rakesh and Pranati Nayak are from the Asian championships.