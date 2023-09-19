MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India FIFAe athletes depart for Hangzhou

The official draw to determine the fixtures will take place on September 22. A total of 34 athletes from 21 countries will battle it out for glory at the competition.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 15:28 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s FIFA athletes Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh with Lokesh Suji, Director of ESFI and Vice-President of AESF and Raja Randhir Singh, Interim President of Olympic Council of Asia.
India’s FIFA athletes Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh with Lokesh Suji, Director of ESFI and Vice-President of AESF and Raja Randhir Singh, Interim President of Olympic Council of Asia. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

India’s FIFA athletes Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh with Lokesh Suji, Director of ESFI and Vice-President of AESF and Raja Randhir Singh, Interim President of Olympic Council of Asia. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Poised to make their mark in one of the most prestigious multi-sport tournaments in the world, India’s FIFAe stars Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh, on Tuesday, have departed for Hangzhou to compete in EA Sports FC Online at the upcoming Asian Games.

Having been featured as a demonstration event in 2018, Esports will be making its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games. The Esports event will be held in China Hangzhou Esports Centre from September 24 to October 2, and the athletes will compete for gold medals in seven different titles.

India, however, will be participating in four of the seven titles: DOTA 2, EA Sports FC Online, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. The official draw to determine the dates and opponents regarding the fixtures for all four titles will take place on September 22.

ALSO READ | Esport to allow Russian competitors to fly national flag

Expressing his feeling as the tournament approaches, Charanjot Singh said, “As the tournament draws nearer, it feels surreal that the dream of representing India at the Asian Games 2022 is finally becoming a reality. Both Karman and I have been training relentlessly to showcase our skills on this platform against the continent’s finest players. We are determined to make our country proud and bring home a historic medal.”

The fixtures for EA Sports FC Online will be in a knockout format with the Grand Finals scheduled to be held on September 27. A total of 34 athletes from 21 countries will battle it out for glory at the competition.

“The Asian Games 2022 is a massive opportunity for Indian Esports to announce itself as a powerhouse on the global stage. I feel honored to be one of the first athletes carrying the nation’s flag at Esports’ maiden appearance as a medal sport at the tournament. We are ready to take on the tough competition and give our best to achieve success,” commented Karman Singh. 

Catch other Esports news - HERE

Both athletes left their mark during the recently held seeding event for the Asian Games, with Charanjot Singh securing the top seed in the South Asian region, while Karman Singh secured the fifth seed.

The two athletes, who are renowned names in the global FIFA community, earned their places at the Asian Games by advancing to the finals of the National Esports Championships (NESC), organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

Following the commencement of EA Sports FC Online matches, the League of Legends fixtures will be held from September 25 to 29, while the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition encounters are scheduled for September 26 to 28. The DOTA 2 matchups are set to take place from September 29 to October 2.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Esports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, September 19: India takes on Cambodia in men’s volleyball group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China Asian Games 2023 Football Live updates: IND vs CHN, Stimac looks for strong start in Hangzhou, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India FIFAe athletes depart for Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain players face punishment if they refuse to play: government
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Why is Gurpreet Sandhu not playing for the Indian football team?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Asian Games 2023: India FIFAe athletes depart for Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 18
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. North Korea athletes travel to Asian Games: state media
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, September 19: India takes on Cambodia in men’s volleyball group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China Asian Games 2023 Football Live updates: IND vs CHN, Stimac looks for strong start in Hangzhou, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India FIFAe athletes depart for Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain players face punishment if they refuse to play: government
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Why is Gurpreet Sandhu not playing for the Indian football team?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment