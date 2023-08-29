MagazineBuy Print

Esport to allow Russian competitors to fly national flag

According to the Russian statement, it also held a vote in which 32 delegates voted in favour of reinstatement, while 13 voted against and 25 abstained.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 11:53 IST , Moscow - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The IESF is holding its World Championships in Iasi, Romania. (Representative Image)
infoIcon

The Russian esports federation said on Monday that the International Esport Federation (IESF) had decided to reinstate its competitors and allow them to use the national flag and anthem.

“The Russian national computer sports team will once again be able to take part in competitions under its own flag and name,” the Russian statement said.

The IESF is holding its World Championships in Iasi, Romania.

Esports officially designated as a medal sport in Asian Games 2026

“Sport must unite, and any form of discrimination against athletes on national or other grounds is unacceptable. We are therefore pleased to have been able to overturn the previous decision,” Dmitri Smit, president of Russian esports, said in the press release.

The IESF president, Vlad Marinescu, a Romanian-American, is also director general of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Ukraine boycotted the judo world championships in Qatar in May after the IJF allowed Russian and Belarusian judokas to compete, saying that many of the Russian entrants had military connections.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

