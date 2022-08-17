Asian Para Games to be held from October 22-28 in 2023

The Asian Para Games, which were postponed due to COVID-19 in China, will now be held from October 22-28 next year in Hangzhou, Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and HAPGOC announced on Wednesday.

The decision on the new dates came after discussions were held between HAPGOC, National Paralympic Committee of China, the APC and other stakeholders.

“The duration of the Games remains unchanged and, after considering that the Para Games are usually held two weeks after the close of the Asian Games and ensuring that the proposed dates didn’t conflict with other international events, the new dates were agreed upon,” said APC and HAPGOC in a statement..

“We are happy to announce the new dates for the Asian Para Games, which were approved by the APC Executive Board. We would also like to thank HAPGOC (organisers), the Chinese Paralympic Committee and Hangzhou and Zhejiang provincial governments for their continuous support and efforts to ensure that the Games take place on the new dates,” APC President Majid Rashed said in the statement.

This is the second time China will host the Asian Para Games after the successful staging of the first edition of the Games, the Guangzhou 2010 APG.