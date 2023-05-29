Rabat Diamond League 2023: Follow for all highlights from the Men’s 3000m steeplechase event involving India’s Avinash Sable.
El Bakkali into the last lap. He has a 30m lead and he will be looking to cut a sub-eight mark. He is grimacing, but shows no sign of slowing down. He celebrates even before he crosses the line. It is 7:56:69. It is the eight-fastest 3000m SC race of all time and it is a new Meet Record. Wale and Kibiwot finish second and third respectively.
Sable finishes with a timing of 8:17:18. Even his personal best would have gotten him only to fifth. Not a bad race, considering it is his first 3000m SC race of the season.
El Bakkali, Wale and Kibiwot are dominating the race. The trio have broken away from the rest. Sable is trailing by some distance, but could actually imrpove his timing, considering this rapid pace.
The pace setters have dropped off. It has been a record start to the race. Bakkali has started to push on the accelerator. Sable is in the trailing pack and is finding it hard to catch up.
Morocco’s Bouassel setting the pace for the field. El Bakkali is third. Sable is closer to the back of the pack at the end of the second lap.
All eyes on home favourite Bakkali, who is near invincible in this event. His confidence stands out in the way he gestures towards the camera before the race,
Sable is close to the inside track. He is in a light blue kit.
And the race is flagged off.
Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won by a meet record time of 7:58.
Sable finished fifth, with a then-national record timing of 8.12.48.
September 28, 2018 - Federation Cup - 8:29.80
March 18, 2019 - Federation Cup - 8:28.94
October 1, 2019 - World championships - 8:25.23
October 4, 2019 - World championships - 8:21.37
March 17, 2021 - Federation Cup - 8:20.20
July 30, 2021 - Tokyo Olympics - 8:18.12
March 23, 2022 - Indian Grand Prix - 8:16.21
June 5, 2022 - Rabat Diamond League - 8:12.48
August 6, 2022 - Birmingham Commonwealth Games - 8:11.20
National record - 3000m steeplechase - 8:11.20
National record - 5000m - 13:19.30s
National record - Half marathon - 1:00:30s
Silver medal - Doha 2019 Asian athletics championships - 3000m steeplechase
Silver medal - Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Arjuna Award - India’s second-highest award for sportspersons - in 2022
Broke the 3000m steeplechase national record seven consecutive times
First Indian to qualify for Olympics in 3000m steeplechase in 68 years
Tokyo Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who also won Diamond League 2022 and the Rabat leg clocking 7:58.28 will compete again this year
Kenya’s Rio 2016 Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen and Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot - will be the other major contenders for Sable.
Avinash Sable, Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase, will begin his 2023 season at the Diamond League meet at Rabat, Morocco on Monday.
This will be Sable’s second Diamond League appearance. Last year, the Indian, who made his Diamond League debut, finished fifth securing the then-national record of 8.12.48 at the Morocco meet.