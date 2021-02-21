Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India revived after 14 years

Top cueists of the country have revived the Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India (BSPAI) after 14 years.

Cherag Ramakrishnan, a 2019 World Masters snooker bronze medallist, became the new president of the BSPAI, formed in 1992, during a virtual meeting of the players on Friday.



Abhishek Shah and Vivek Pathak were the new secretary and treasurer respectively. Yasin Merchant, Pankaj Advani, Alok Kumar and Aditya Mehta took over as vice-presidents.