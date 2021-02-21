More Sports

Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India revived after 14 years

Cherag Ramakrishnan, a 2019 World Masters snooker bronze medallist, has taken over as the new president of the BSPAI.

Y.B.Sarangi
21 February, 2021 19:44 IST

Yasin Merchant, Pankaj Advani, Alok Kumar and Aditya Mehta took over as vice-presidents.   -  Getty Images

Y.B.Sarangi
21 February, 2021 19:44 IST

Top cueists of the country have revived the Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India (BSPAI) after 14 years.

Cherag Ramakrishnan, a 2019 World Masters snooker bronze medallist, became the new president of the BSPAI, formed in 1992, during a virtual meeting of the players on Friday.

Abhishek Shah and Vivek Pathak were the new secretary and treasurer respectively. Yasin Merchant, Pankaj Advani, Alok Kumar and Aditya Mehta took over as vice-presidents.