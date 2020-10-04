More Sports

Brigid Kosgei cruises to London Marathon win in the rain

Kenyan world record holder Kosgei clocks two hours, 18.58 minutes to clinch victory; U.S.’s Sara Hall finishes second.

LONDON 04 October, 2020 14:44 IST

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei celebrates after winning the elite women’s race of the London Marathon.   -  REUTERS

Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei cruised to a dominant victory in the London Marathon on Sunday, overcoming her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours, 18.58 minutes.

Running her first marathon since setting the world record of 2:14.04 in Chicago a year ago, Kosgei ran alongside compatriot Ruth Chepngetich until around the 20-mile mark, when she forged clear to open a lead of about 50 metres within a couple of minutes.

She then ran strongly for the rest of the race, looking comfortable, with American Sara Hall producing an incredible finish to snatch second place from world champion Chepngetich in 2:22.01 to the Kenyan's 2:22.05.

The race, originally postponed from April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was run over 19.8 laps of a fenced-off course in a “controlled secure biosphere” around St James's Park, with the finish line in its traditional place on The Mall.

Eliud Kipchoge is the red-hot favourite to win the men’s race on the same course later on Sunday.

