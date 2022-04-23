Esports: Charanjot Singh, Mayank Prajapati to represent India at 2022 Asian Games

Charanjot Singh, one of India’s star FIFA pros, and Street Fighter 5 athlete Mayank Prajapati secured themselves berth for the 2022 Asian Games after winning the titles at the Esports Federation of India’s (ESFI) National Esports Championships 2022 (NESC ’22) on Saturday.

Charanjot defeated Karman Singh 4-1 and 6-5 in a nail-biting FIFA22 finals. The Chandigarh resident Charanjot, who made headlines last year after winning the AIFF eFootball Challenge 2021, made his mark in the national qualifiers by entering the finals from the loser bracket before he defeated a strong opponent Karman, who made into the finals from the winner bracket.

After winning the NESC ’22 and securing himself a berth for the Asiad, Charanjot said, “I'm really happy and proud of myself for winning the NESC Fifa Qualifiers. It’s a great feeling to represent India in FIFA. Its sheer dedication and hard work resulted in getting the spot in the Asian Games 2022 and it allowed me a chance to bring the laurels to the country. The right mentality and proper grind towards the game make everything possible and a sure-shot path to get success. I can't wait to represent India at the Asian games and do my best to get that medal home.”

Meanwhile in the finals of Street Fighter V, Mayank aka “MiKeYROG” defeated Ayan Biswas by 3-0. The dominant between the two, Mayank secured his berth for the Asian Games 2022 by showcasing extraordinary skills.

“It’s a dream come true moment for me. I'm super excited for Asian Games 2022. This is really huge and it will definitely put the Indian FGC's name on the global map. This is a lifetime opportunity and I'm going to put every ounce of energy into getting the gold medal for my country. Also, a big thanks to ESFI for handling the qualifiers with such ease and providing Indian FGC with such an amazing opportunity,” said elated Mayank Prajapati.

The on-going NESC ’22 has been played virtually due to the pandemic as the winners will be selected to represent the country at the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

ESFI has been conducting national qualifiers in a double elimination format for five popular Esports titles—DOTA 2, Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends. Esports will be played as a medal sport for the first time ever at the Asian Games.