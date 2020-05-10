More Sports Coronavirus updates LIVE: Atletico returns to training amid Lodi reports The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 3.8 million people and spread across 215 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 May, 2020 22:48 IST Atletico Madrid confirmed Renan Lodi staying at home while the rest of the team returned to training. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 May, 2020 22:48 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 3.8 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the Bundesliga is set to restart behind closed doors in May 16 itself after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead on Wednesday. It will be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe.LaLiga and Serie A have announced clubs can return to training with players training individually.Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: