More Sports Coronavirus live updates: Klopp moved to tears by NHS workers The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 26,447 people and spread across 199 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 March, 2020 23:10 IST Jurgen Klopp was moved to tears after being shown a video of NHS workers singing a rendition of Liverpool club anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. (File Photo) - AP The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 26,447 people, and spreading across 199 countries.The biggest news for the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to the summer of 2021. Several other tournaments, including the Euro 2020, Champions League and Europa League summit clashes have also been postponed.Cancellations or suspensions have impacted Formula One, the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: