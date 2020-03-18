Coronavirus live tracker, updates: Impact on sports (March 19)

The coronavirus pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 8,300 people, and spreading across more than 90 nations. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.

Cancellations have impacted the French Open, Euro 2020 and Copa America among others. A football coach in Malaga died of the virus while another Juventus player has tested positive.

Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: