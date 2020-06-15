More Sports White: No point having socially distanced crowds UFC president Dana White says he won't consider having socially distanced crowds at events. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 09:22 IST Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 09:22 IST White: No point having socially distanced crowds Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63 Weird, eerie, or not much different? Stars on PGA Tour's return You don't have to fight - White on McGregor retirement More Videos Joshua's passionate speech at 'Black Lives Matter' protest #BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support Mike Tyson's heavyweight comeback dream finds WBC chief's support Tokyo 2020 CEO unsure how money will be spent by IOC for Games Tokyo Olympics delay may aid Mo Farah's gold medal bid UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White Verstappen and Albon take on 'The Dutch Road Trip' #PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown