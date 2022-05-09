Deccan Premier Carrom League: Cash incentives for completing a 'slam'

They take pride in being franchisee owners of a league in a sport which not many would have dared to be one.

The owners of the six franchisees are going all out to make the inaugural edition of the Deccan Premier Carrom League (DPCL) to be held from May 13 to 15 on double round-robin format — where the top four will qualify for the knockout — a huge success.

K. Santhosh Kumar of Navyabharathi Wizards (representing Nizamabad’s Navyabharathi Global School) has announced cash incentives for those who complete a ‘slam’, and it will be presented immediately at the venue.

“Honestly, the reason why I am an owner of a franchisee in the DPCL is I sincerely felt that the sport will get a new direction across the country and thanks to Andhra Carrom Association president and chairperson of the governing council of DPCL, Dr. Neeraj Sampathy, we are sure it will be a big success,” Santhosh said.

“There is tremendous enthusiasm among the players and the organisers. There is already lot of excitement about the number of slams likely to recorded in the DPCL,” Neeraj said. “Yes, this DCPL is going to usher in a new era in Indian carrom itself,” he added.