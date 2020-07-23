More Sports More Sports Diamond League track meet in England cancelled due to COVID-19 Exhibition meets have been organised remotely from Oslo and Zurich with athletes worldwide competing simultaneously in a few events. PTI London 23 July, 2020 16:38 IST The Gateshead meet was originally scheduled for August 16 and then moved to September 12 before being cancelled. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI London 23 July, 2020 16:38 IST The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be cancelled. The event in London was also called off.The Gateshead meet was originally scheduled for August 16 and then moved to September 12 before being cancelled.The first full Diamond League meet is currently set to be held on August 14 in Monaco.Exhibition meets have been organised remotely from Oslo and Zurich with athletes worldwide competing simultaneously in a few events. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.