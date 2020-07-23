Diamond League track meet in England cancelled due to COVID-19

The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be cancelled. The event in London was also called off.

The Gateshead meet was originally scheduled for August 16 and then moved to September 12 before being cancelled.

The first full Diamond League meet is currently set to be held on August 14 in Monaco.

Exhibition meets have been organised remotely from Oslo and Zurich with athletes worldwide competing simultaneously in a few events.