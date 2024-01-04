Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Rakesh Patra and Gaurav Kumar win big at Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship

The Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship culminated with top gymnasts across the country putting up scintillating performances at the newly built Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Railways’ Pranati Das had a memorable day 3 of the National Championship as she clinched a double Gold (Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise) apart from finishing second in the all-around women’s category. Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning Gold in Vault and Bronze in Balance Beam.

Meanwhile, Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, bagged a total of three medals - Gold (All-around), Silver (Vault) and Silver (Uneven Bars) in the women’s competition.

Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra capped off the championship with a double Gold (All-around and Rings), Silver in Parallel Bars and Bronze in the Horizontal Bar.

Gaurav Kumar from Services also won as many as four medals in the national championship. Apart from Bronze in All-around, he clinched Gold in Floor Exercise and two Silver medals in Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar.

Railway’s Siddharth Verma won three medals. He finished second in All-around and won Gold in Vault and Silver in Pommel Horse. Meanwhile, Haryana’s Yogeshwar won Gold in Horizontal Bar and Bronze in Pommel Horse.

Senior Women Artistic Gymnastics Results Vault Railways won two medals- Pranati Nayak recorded 13.067 points to clinch Gold, while her teammate Protistha Samanta secured Bronze, registering 12.350 points. Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, finished in second position with 12.584 points. Uneven Bars Pranati Das from Railways topped with 10.433 points, Dipa finished second with 10.433 and Odisha’s Karishma finished third with 10.300. Balance Beam West Bengal’s Ritu Das clinched gold with a massive 13.167, while Maharashtra’s Riddhi Hatte won Silver with 10.933 and Railway’s Pranati Nayak registered 10.433 to settle for Bronze. Floor Exercise Railways’ Pranati Das finished in first place with 11.900 points, Tamil Nadu’s B Aruna Reddy registered 11.867 to clinch Silver and Maharashtra’s Shatakshi Takke won Bronze with 11.533 points.