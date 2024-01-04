MagazineBuy Print

Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Rakesh Patra and Gaurav Kumar win big at Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship

Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning Gold in Vault and Bronze in Balance Beam while Siddarth Verma won three medals, including Gold in Vault.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 22:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dipa Karmakar receives her medal during the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship in Bhubaneswar.
Dipa Karmakar receives her medal during the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Dipa Karmakar receives her medal during the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship culminated with top gymnasts across the country putting up scintillating performances at the newly built Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Railways’ Pranati Das had a memorable day 3 of the National Championship as she clinched a double Gold (Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise) apart from finishing second in the all-around women’s category. Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning Gold in Vault and Bronze in Balance Beam.

ALSO READ: Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Virat Kohli nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award

Meanwhile, Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, bagged a total of three medals - Gold (All-around), Silver (Vault) and Silver (Uneven Bars) in the women’s competition.

Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra capped off the championship with a double Gold (All-around and Rings), Silver in Parallel Bars and Bronze in the Horizontal Bar.

Gaurav Kumar from Services also won as many as four medals in the national championship. Apart from Bronze in All-around, he clinched Gold in Floor Exercise and two Silver medals in Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar.

Railway’s Siddharth Verma won three medals. He finished second in All-around and won Gold in Vault and Silver in Pommel Horse. Meanwhile, Haryana’s Yogeshwar won Gold in Horizontal Bar and Bronze in Pommel Horse.

Senior Women Artistic Gymnastics Results
Vault
Railways won two medals- Pranati Nayak recorded 13.067 points to clinch Gold, while her teammate Protistha Samanta secured Bronze, registering 12.350 points. Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, finished in second position with 12.584 points.
Uneven Bars
Pranati Das from Railways topped with 10.433 points, Dipa finished second with 10.433 and Odisha’s Karishma finished third with 10.300.
Balance Beam
West Bengal’s Ritu Das clinched gold with a massive 13.167, while Maharashtra’s Riddhi Hatte won Silver with 10.933 and Railway’s Pranati Nayak registered 10.433 to settle for Bronze.
Floor Exercise
Railways’ Pranati Das finished in first place with 11.900 points, Tamil Nadu’s B Aruna Reddy registered 11.867 to clinch Silver and Maharashtra’s Shatakshi Takke won Bronze with 11.533 points.
Senior Men Artistic Gymnastics Results
Floor Exercise
Gaurav Kumar from Services clinched Gold with 12.867 points. Odisha’s Jatin Kumar recorded 12.533 to clinch Silver and S Ruban Meitei from Manipur settled for Bronze with 12.467 points.
Pommel Horse
Kerala’s Harikrishnan clinched Gold with 13.133 points. Railways’ Siddharth Verma won Silver with 13.033 points, while Haryana’s Yogeshwar settled for Bronze, registering 12.400 points.
Rings
Odisha clinched Gold and Bronze medals. While Rakesh Kumar Patra won Gold with 13.533 points, Tapan Mohanty registered 13.167 points to bag Bronze. Kerala’s Swathish KP won Silver with 13.200 points.
Vault
Railways dominated as Siddharth Verma (13.134) bagged Gold and Ujwal Naidu (13.050) won Silver. Shreyas Chaudhary from Services finished third with 13.017 points.
Parallel Bars
Services bagged two medals- Gold from Saif Tamboli with 13.900 and Bronze from Gaurav Kumar with 13.333. Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra won Silver with 13.433 points.
Horizontal Bar
Haryana’s Yogeshwar recorded 13.000 to clinch Gold, Gaurav from Services won Silver with 12.300 and Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra settled for Bronze with 12.233 points.

Related Topics

Dipa Karmakar /

Pranati Nayak /

Pranati Das /

Rakesh Kumar Patra /

Gaurav Kumar

