Davis Cup: SD Prajwal Dev added to India team for Pakistan tie

Prajwal was added to the squad for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3 and 4 to be held in Islamabad, after reserve player Digvijay Singh pulled out of the tournament.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 19:08 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: S D Prajwal Dev in action during Men Double Tennis Final at 36th National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday October 04, 2022.
Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: S D Prajwal Dev in action during Men Double Tennis Final at 36th National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday October 04, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

SD Prajwal Dev on Thursday was added to the Indian team as a replacement player for the upcoming Davis Cup tie in Pakistan.

Prajwal was added to the squad for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3 and 4 to be held in Islamabad, after reserve player Digvijay Singh pulled out of the tournament.

ALSO READ: ATP 250’s absence from the Indian calendar will be felt in more ways than one

“I have been playing well in the ITF tournaments in India and abroad for the last two seasons. I view this opportunity as a reward for my consistency and I am quite elated to represent my country in the Davis Cup,” Prajwal told PTI.

The 27-year-old Prajwal, who led Karnataka in the recent National Games held in Goa, said: “I am committed to giving my best on the court and contributing to a successful campaign for India.” The Mysuru man is currently 609 in the ATP Rankings.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is waiting for the clearance from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan.

“We have not yet got the approval in writing but it is likely that we will get clearance soon,” AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar had told PTI earlier.

Related Topics

ITF /

All India Tennis Association /

ATP Rankings /

Davis Cup

