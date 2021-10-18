Fencer Bhavani Devi wins Charleville National Competition in France

Star Indian fencer C A Bhavani Devi won the Charleville National Competition, France, in the Women's Sabre individual event on Sunday.

Bhavani tweeted, "Won the Charlellville National Competition, France in the Women's Sabre individual. Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider ,and all teammates Congratulations to all for a great start of the season."

Won the Charlellville National Competition, France in the Women's Sabre individual.

Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider ,and all teammates

Congratulations to all for a great start of the season. pic.twitter.com/C0dflvOtlZ — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) October 17, 2021

Bhavani became the first ever Indian fencer to participate at the Olympics when she competed in the Summer Games in Tokyo in July this year. She won her round of 64 match 15-3 against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi before going down to eventual bronze-medallist, Manon Brunet of France in the round of 32.