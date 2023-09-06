India’s Asian Games-bound squash team to camp in Chennai; Tanvi Khanna becomes India no.1

A special camp will be held for the Indian squash team at the Indian Squash Training Academy here from September 12 to 22 ahead of the Asian Games. The Indian team will be leaving to Hangzhou on September 23.

All the top squash players who are part of the Asian Games team including Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Abhay Singh, Harinderpal Singh in men, and Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh in women are expected to participate.

The highlight is the presence of two former World No.1s James Willstrop of England, Gregory Gaultier of France in the camp. Rory Stewart of Australia and Salma Hany of Egypt (women’s world No. 13) will be the sparring players in the camp. Moroever, India’s foreign coach Chris Walker will join the camp on September 16.

Squash Rackets Federation of India Secretary Cyrus Poncha said that having the top players in Gaultier and James would be of immense help to the Indian team.

“Gregory was with us in the last Commonwealth Games camp in Chennai. He will be of great use in singles. James (Willstrop) has been a multiple CWG medallist in singles and doubles. So, he will be of great help in doubles as well. Stewart is a silver medallist in the world doubles championships held in Glasgow last year,” he said.

Tanvi Khanna becomes new India no.1

Tanvi Khanna is the new India No.1, according to the latest PSA world squash rankings.

In the latest ranking list, the 29-year-old is World No.69, one position ahead of Joshna Chinappa at 70. Joshna has been India’s Numero Uno for more than four years.

Tanvi has been doing well this season, winning a PSA title and finishing runner-up twice, all in Australia. In August, she won the Costa North Coast Open Coffs Harbour, defeating Chan Yiwen of Malaysia in the final.

Then, she finished runner in Canberra Open and Bega Open, losing to India’s Akansha Salunkhe and Malak Khafagy of Egypt in the final respectively in tough five games.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tanvi said: “When I opened my phone after landing in India, I saw that I was the new India number one, and there were so many messages from everyone congratulating me; it was a special moment.”

Tanvi added that beating Joshna in the Costa North Coast Open was special. “My world ranking shot up from 96 to 69 in three weeks, and I feel these events have really helped me gain more confidence in my game for the rest of the events of the season. I hadn’t played Joshna in a few years and beating her at the Costa North Open was great- something I’ve worked towards for a while. The next goal is to break into the world’s top 50,” she said.