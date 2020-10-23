India set for regional showdown at the 12th Esports World Championship

Moinuddin Amdani will begin India’s campaign at the 12th Esports World Championship against his opponents from Nepal and Sri Lanka in PES 2020 on Wednesday when the online Regional Qualifiers begin.

Fifteen Asian countries will participating in four separate groups in the Regional Qualifiers and the Finals of the World Championship is scheduled to take place in Eliat, Israel.



“It is an honour to represent the country and I will give my best," the PES 2020 national champion, Amdani, said.

"My aim will be to focus and stay calm, the competition will be of high intensity as it is an international tournament as well as a popular gaming format. I will take one game at a time and I am confident that I will make everyone in India proud.”

Tekken7 player Abhinav Tejan will be the second Indian in action when he starts his quest to seal a spot in the Finals on November 6, while the Omkar Urunkar-led five-member team will represent the country for the first time in DOTA 2 against Sri Lanka and Nepal on November 18.

DOTA 2 will have 'Team Random' comprising Urunnkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, who will be making their maiden appearance at the prestigious championship.

“All the players have trained hard and are looking in good touch. I believe they will be able to cash in on the momentum and seal a place in the world championship. The tournaments are all online and I expect some outstanding performances from them,” Lokesh Suji, director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), added.



In view of the coronavirus, the upcoming Esports World Championship has remodeled its format with a mix of online and offline competitions.

The Regional Qualifiers were also introduced for the first time and the winners of each region will proceed to the World Championship Finals. The Indian contingent is placed in the South Asian Region alongside Sri Lanka and Nepal.