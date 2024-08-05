Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship

HOCKEY

Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates day 2 of sub junior men & women academy C’ship

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy picked up wins in both men’s and women’s categories on Day 2 of the Hockey India Sub Junior Academy Championship Zone A & B here on Monday.

Roundglass Punjab decimated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 22-0 in the women’s category with Ramandeep Kaur scoring seven goals.

Earlier, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) secured a 4-1 win victory over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy in the women’s category, courtesy Devi Archana’s hat-trick.

Har Hockey Academy overpowered Anantapur Sports Academy 7-0 in the women’s category with Antika and Tannu finding the back of the net twice.

RK Roy Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 11-0, with captain Aind Anjani and Bano Tabassum scoring three goals each.

In the men’s section, Roundglass Punjab thrashed Cheema Hockey Academy 7-0, which had seven different goal-scorers.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy pummelled Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 28-0 with Kataria Hitesh and Jay netting five goals each.

Namdhari XI got the better of Raja Karan Hockey Academy 4-0 with Sanjay scoring a hat-trick. Ashwini Sports Academy went past Republican Sports Club 5-2, courtesy Pal Ashutosh’s hat-trick.

Army Boys Sports Company conquered Ashwini Sports Academy 7-0, in which Arjun also scored a hat-trick.

- PTI

TENNIS

Second seed Udit Kamboj fought his way past qualifier Svarmanyu Singh 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the men’s first round off the HPCL Mittal Rs. 200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Monday.

In another lively match in the women’s event, Medhavi Singh battled past Apara Khandare 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3).

The results (first round): Men: Neeraj Yashpaul by Yashvardhan Singh 6-1, 6-4; Tanik Gupta bt Utkarsh Tiwari 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Aman Dahiya bt Deep Munim 6-3, 6-2; Sarthak Sudan bt Jagmeet Singh 7-6(8) (retired); Jatin Nain by Rakshit Dhankar 2-6 6-7(4) (retired); Vansh Nandal by Tushar Mittal 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Moksh Puri bt Praneel Sharma 7-6(6), 6-2; Upnishad Bhardwaj bt Rhythm Malhotra 7-6(0) (retired); Prag Sheoran by Rohan Mittal 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Suraj Prabodh by Varun Dhandhukia 6-1, 6-1; Sajal Kesarwani by Ricky Chaudhary 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Akshat Dhull by Shubh Negi 6-2, 7-5; Parv Nage by Mayank Yadav 6-2, 6-0; Udit Kamboj by Svarmanyu Singh 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Women: Anjali Rathi by Shefali Arora 6-2, 6-1; Divya Sharma by Ganya Gupta 6-0, 6-0; Masika Khanna by Mrinalini Sharma 6-3, 6-3; Saily Thakkar by Tanushri Pandey 6-1 (retired); Chevika Reddy by Himaanshika Singh 7-5, 6-1; Samrti Punyani by Aditi Tyagi 6-7(9), 7-5, 6-3; Shagun Kumari by Ananya Yadav 6-2, 7-6(3); Samaria Malik by Bhumika Dahiya 6-3, 7-5; Bhumika Tripathi by Sylvie Pal 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Diva Bhatia by Sanya Yadav 6-0, 3-0 (retired); Riya Sachdeva by Kanupriya Rajawat 6-4, 6-4; Ayushi Singh bt Rutuparna Choudhary 6-4, 7-6(6); Medhavi Singh by Apara Khandare 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3); Shatakshi Chaudhary by Pavithra Reddy 6-2,, 6-0; Sahira Singh by Sara Yadav 4-4 (retired).

- Kamesh Srinivasan