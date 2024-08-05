Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship

HOCKEY
Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates day 2 of sub junior men & women academy C’ship
Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy picked up wins in both men’s and women’s categories on Day 2 of the Hockey India Sub Junior Academy Championship Zone A & B here on Monday.
Roundglass Punjab decimated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 22-0 in the women’s category with Ramandeep Kaur scoring seven goals.
Earlier, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) secured a 4-1 win victory over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy in the women’s category, courtesy Devi Archana’s hat-trick.
Har Hockey Academy overpowered Anantapur Sports Academy 7-0 in the women’s category with Antika and Tannu finding the back of the net twice.
RK Roy Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 11-0, with captain Aind Anjani and Bano Tabassum scoring three goals each.
In the men’s section, Roundglass Punjab thrashed Cheema Hockey Academy 7-0, which had seven different goal-scorers.
Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy pummelled Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 28-0 with Kataria Hitesh and Jay netting five goals each.
Namdhari XI got the better of Raja Karan Hockey Academy 4-0 with Sanjay scoring a hat-trick. Ashwini Sports Academy went past Republican Sports Club 5-2, courtesy Pal Ashutosh’s hat-trick.
Army Boys Sports Company conquered Ashwini Sports Academy 7-0, in which Arjun also scored a hat-trick.
- PTI
TENNIS
Second seed Udit Kamboj fought his way past qualifier Svarmanyu Singh 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the men’s first round off the HPCL Mittal Rs. 200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Monday.
In another lively match in the women’s event, Medhavi Singh battled past Apara Khandare 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3).
The results (first round):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
