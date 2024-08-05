MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 5.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 18:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy picked up wins in both men’s and women’s categories on Day 2.
Representative Image: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy picked up wins in both men’s and women’s categories on Day 2. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Representative Image: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy picked up wins in both men’s and women’s categories on Day 2. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/ The Hindu

HOCKEY

Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates day 2 of sub junior men & women academy C’ship

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy picked up wins in both men’s and women’s categories on Day 2 of the Hockey India Sub Junior Academy Championship Zone A & B here on Monday.

Roundglass Punjab decimated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 22-0 in the women’s category with Ramandeep Kaur scoring seven goals.

Earlier, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) secured a 4-1 win victory over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy in the women’s category, courtesy Devi Archana’s hat-trick.

Har Hockey Academy overpowered Anantapur Sports Academy 7-0 in the women’s category with Antika and Tannu finding the back of the net twice.

RK Roy Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 11-0, with captain Aind Anjani and Bano Tabassum scoring three goals each.

In the men’s section, Roundglass Punjab thrashed Cheema Hockey Academy 7-0, which had seven different goal-scorers.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy pummelled Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 28-0 with Kataria Hitesh and Jay netting five goals each.

Namdhari XI got the better of Raja Karan Hockey Academy 4-0 with Sanjay scoring a hat-trick. Ashwini Sports Academy went past Republican Sports Club 5-2, courtesy Pal Ashutosh’s hat-trick.

Army Boys Sports Company conquered Ashwini Sports Academy 7-0, in which Arjun also scored a hat-trick.

- PTI

TENNIS

Second seed Udit Kamboj fought his way past qualifier Svarmanyu Singh 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the men’s first round off the HPCL Mittal Rs. 200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Monday.

In another lively match in the women’s event, Medhavi Singh battled past Apara Khandare 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3).

The results (first round):
Men: Neeraj Yashpaul by Yashvardhan Singh 6-1, 6-4; Tanik Gupta bt Utkarsh Tiwari 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Aman Dahiya bt Deep Munim 6-3, 6-2; Sarthak Sudan bt Jagmeet Singh 7-6(8) (retired); Jatin Nain by Rakshit Dhankar 2-6 6-7(4) (retired); Vansh Nandal by Tushar Mittal 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Moksh Puri bt Praneel Sharma 7-6(6), 6-2; Upnishad Bhardwaj bt Rhythm Malhotra 7-6(0) (retired); Prag Sheoran by Rohan Mittal 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Suraj Prabodh by Varun Dhandhukia 6-1, 6-1; Sajal Kesarwani by Ricky Chaudhary 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Akshat Dhull by Shubh Negi 6-2, 7-5; Parv Nage by Mayank Yadav 6-2, 6-0; Udit Kamboj by Svarmanyu Singh 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
Women: Anjali Rathi by Shefali Arora 6-2, 6-1; Divya Sharma by Ganya Gupta 6-0, 6-0; Masika Khanna by Mrinalini Sharma 6-3, 6-3; Saily Thakkar by Tanushri Pandey 6-1 (retired); Chevika Reddy by Himaanshika Singh 7-5, 6-1; Samrti Punyani by Aditi Tyagi 6-7(9), 7-5, 6-3; Shagun Kumari by Ananya Yadav 6-2, 7-6(3); Samaria Malik by Bhumika Dahiya 6-3, 7-5; Bhumika Tripathi by Sylvie Pal 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Diva Bhatia by Sanya Yadav 6-0, 3-0 (retired); Riya Sachdeva by Kanupriya Rajawat 6-4, 6-4; Ayushi Singh bt Rutuparna Choudhary 6-4, 7-6(6); Medhavi Singh by Apara Khandare 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3); Shatakshi Chaudhary by Pavithra Reddy 6-2,, 6-0; Sahira Singh by Sara Yadav 4-4 (retired).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Axelsen vs Viditsarn LIVE Score Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton Gold Medal Match: Axelsen wins first game 21-11 vs Viditsarn; Lakshya loses bronze to Lee Zii Jia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 5; Lakshya Sen loses bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya to take on North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum in women’s 68kg quarterfinal- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Lakshya Sen misses out on bronze; Nisha Dahiya into wrestling 68kg quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: At 41, Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez eyes record fifth consecutive gold medal in the same event
    Aditya Padinjat
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Formula Racing Circuit: Where to buy tickets for India’s first-ever street night race?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan loses doubles final in Porto Challenger
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 3: Ramkumar Ramanathan reaches doubles final in Porto Challenger
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Axelsen vs Viditsarn LIVE Score Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton Gold Medal Match: Axelsen wins first game 21-11 vs Viditsarn; Lakshya loses bronze to Lee Zii Jia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 5; Lakshya Sen loses bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 5: Roundglass Punjab Hockey dominates sub junior men & women academy C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nisha Dahiya to take on North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum in women’s 68kg quarterfinal- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Lakshya Sen misses out on bronze; Nisha Dahiya into wrestling 68kg quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment