Indian sports news wrap, May 23

TABLE TENNIS

World Championships: Manika reaches third round

India’s top woman paddler, Manika Batra scripted a 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 11-8 win against Wong Xin Ru of Singapore in the second round of the World table tennis championships in Durban on Tuesday. Manika will next take on Georgina Pota of Hungary.

India’s top-ranked men’s paddler, G. Sathiyan went down to World No. 9 Dang Qiu of Germany 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in the second round.

RESULTS (second round) Men Singles: Dang Qiu (Ger) bt G. Sathiyan 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 Women Singles: Manika Batra bt Wong Xin Ru (SGP) 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 11-8; Nina Mittleham (Ger) bt Reeth Rishya 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5 Doubles: Manika Batra & Archana Kamath bt Dora Madarasz & Georgina Pota (Hun) 11-5, 11-6, 11-7. Mixed Doubles Nikhil Kumar & Amy Wang (USA) bt Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath 6-11, 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9.

SWIMMING

India wins three gold medals at Speedo Long Course Meet

India finished with three gold and three bronze medals at the two-day Speedo Long Course meet held at Hamdan, Dubai on May 20-21.

Astha Choudhary picked gold in both 100m and 200m Butterfly events. She finished overall runner-up in Girls 16 and above category in 50m Butterfly.

Shivangi Sarma won gold in the 50m Freestyle and bronze in the 100m Freestyle event.

Mahi Swetraj clinched bronze in the 50m and 100m Freestyle events.

TENNIS

French Open: Ankita Raina reaches second round of qualifying

Ankita Raina progressed to the second round of qualifying at the French Open on Tuesday.

The Indian beat local wildcard Emeline Dartron 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in two hours and 48 minutes.

Raina will next face Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

