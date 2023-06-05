Indian sports news wrap, June 5

ATHLETICS
Sanjivani Jadhav, Lili Das finished 12th in respective events in Portland Track Festival.
India’s Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 15:45.13 to finish 12th in the women’s 5000m event at Portland Track Festival in the USA on Monday.
Taylor Werner of America secured gold with the timing of 15:03:13.
In the 1500m event, Lili Das clocked 4:14.16 secs to finish on 12th at the same venue. USA’s Katie Camarena finished first with 4:08.73.
Earlier, Sanjivani finished second to bag a silver medal in the 1500m event on Sunday. In the same event, the 2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist went sub-33 for the first time.
-Team Sporstar
Ajay Kumar Saroj finishes fourth in men’s 1500m event
India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj clocked 3:39.19 to finish fourth in the men’s 1500m event at the Portland Track Festival in USA on Monday.
United States’ Matt Wisner secured first position after clocking 3:38.82.
India’s Jinson Johnson and Rahul finished 10th and 15th respectively in the same event.
- Team Sportstar
