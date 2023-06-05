Magazine

Indian sports news wrap, June 5

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 5.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 13:54 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sanjivani Jadhav in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sanjivani Jadhav in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sanjivani Jadhav in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

ATHLETICS

Sanjivani Jadhav, Lili Das finished 12th in respective events in Portland Track Festival.

India’s Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 15:45.13 to finish 12th in the women’s 5000m event at Portland Track Festival in the USA on Monday.

Taylor Werner of America secured gold with the timing of 15:03:13.

In the 1500m event, Lili Das clocked 4:14.16 secs to finish on 12th at the same venue. USA’s Katie Camarena finished first with 4:08.73.

Earlier, Sanjivani finished second to bag a silver medal in the 1500m event on Sunday. In the same event, the 2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist went sub-33 for the first time.

-Team Sporstar

Ajay Kumar Saroj finishes fourth in men’s 1500m event

India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj clocked 3:39.19 to finish fourth in the men’s 1500m event at the Portland Track Festival in USA on Monday.

United States’ Matt Wisner secured first position after clocking 3:38.82.

India’s Jinson Johnson and Rahul finished 10th and 15th respectively in the same event.

- Team Sportstar

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
