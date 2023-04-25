Indian sports news wrap, April 25

GOLF

Khalin, Amandeep take lead in Asian Games trials for golf

Khalin Joshi and Amandeep Drall grabbed the lead on the first day of the Asian Games trials for golf which began at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Joshi from Bengaluru had a superb streak of birdies from the first to the fourth and added a fifth on hole number six on way to a solid five-under 67 that included a total of seven birdies against two bogeys, one each on either side of the historic RCGC course.

Joshi was followed by Ajeetesh Sandhu, whose 4-under 68 included five birdies and one solitary bogey.

Four players led by Rashid Khan, a team silver medallist at the 2010 Asian Games, while being an amateur, Olympian SSP Chawrasia, Aman Raj and Yuvraj Sandhu shot 3-under 69 each.

Two other players, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Baisoya carded 2-under 70 each, while Karandeep Kochhar and S Chikkarangappa shot 1-under 71 each as 10 out of the 19 men playing the selection trials shot under par.

Among women, Amandeep Drall, who had just one birdie in first 10 holes, dropped a shot on 11th but holed five straight birdies from 12th to 16th before dropping a second shot on 17th and finished 4-under 68.

Drall was followed by Tokyo Olympics participant Diksha Dagar, who shot 3-under 69 with an eagle, two birdies and a bogey.

Four players, Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth carded 2-under 70 each to be tied third.

Vani Kapoor was the other player in the women’s section to shoot under par with 1-under 71.

A total of 19 men and 19 women are competing for the Indian team which will play at the Asian Games in China in September-October this year.

TENNIS

Nagal reaches second round at Rome Challenger

India’s top-ranked male Sumit Nagal progressed to the second round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Rome on Tuesday.

Nagal won 6-2, 6-4 against fourth-seeded Italian Francesco Maestrelli in the opening-round match in an hour and 24 minutes.

Nagal will next face local wildcard Fausto Tabacco.

RESULTS ATP Rome Challenger Singles, First Round: [Q] Sumit Nagal bt [4] Francesco Maestrelli (ITA) 6-2, 6-4 ITF W60 Oeiras Singles, First Round: [4] Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-2, 6-3 ITF M25 Jakarta Singles, First Round: Ray Ho(TPE) bt [1] Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-0, 6-2 Qualifying, Final Round: [2] Matthew Romios (AUS) bt [11] Bharath Nishok Kumaran 6-4, 6-0 Doubles, First Round: Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/Theertha Shashank Macherla bt Tomohiro Masabayashi/Takeru Yuzuki (JPN) 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 ITF W15 Monastir, Tunisia Singles, Final Qualifying Round: Vaishnavi Adkar bt [16] Gina Kondos (USA) 6-2, 6-2

