Indian sports news wrap, May 2

HOCKEY

Rourkela’s Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium set to host 13th Sub Junior National Championship

After the Men’s World Cup and FIH Men’s Pro League matches earlier this year, Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha is set to host 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 (May 4th – May 14th) and the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023 (May 18 – May 28th) this month.

President of Hockey India, Dilip Trikey said, “As we gather in Rourkela for the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men National Championships, I am reminded of the city’s rich history in promoting the sport of hockey. We saw during the World Cup and the Pro League how Rourkela is always a great venue for hockey, and I am confident that this tournament will be no different. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the players and teams and wish them the best of luck for the tournament. This an excellent opportunity for our young athletes to showcase their skills, gain valuable experience and take their first steps towards achieving their dreams.”

Ahead of the historic event, Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna spoke about the importance of deploying the infrastructure towards empowering young athletes. He said, “We are thrilled to welcome the teams to Odisha and are proud to host the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men National Championships at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. This reflects our commitment to providing our young athletes with world-class infrastructure and empowering them to reach their full potential.”

While the city of Rourkela is anticipating the two events, an initiative has also been launched that will provide school children with free entry to the stadium to watch the matches.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Junior Billie Jean King Cup, Asia-Oceania qualifiers: India’s hopes end after loss to Thailand

Thailand scotched India’s hopes with a 2-1 victory in the second league match of the Asia-Oceania Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

Sejal Bhutada and Asmi Adkar were beaten in straight sets in singles. Asmi, who had won her singles match in the earlier tie against Chinese Taipei, won the doubles against Thailand, in partnership with Aakruti Sonkusare, 10-7 in the super tie-break.

India will play Mongolia in the third and last league match. With two wins each, both Thailand and Chinese Taipei have already ensured their progress to the quarterfinals.

Results (league) Thailand bt India 2-1 Kamonwan Yodpetch bt Sejal Bhutada 6-1, 6-2; Lidia Podgorichani bt Asmi Adkar 6-4, 7-6(3); Maya Boonya & Kamonwan lost to Asmi & Aakruti Sonkusare 6-3, 3-6, [7-10] Chinese Taipei bt India 2-1 Yu-Ning Tsai bt Sejal Bhutada 6-3, 7-5; Li-Ya Chu lost to Asmi Adkar 4-6, 6-4, 1-2 (retired); Yi-Ching Huang & Yu-Ning Tsai bt Asmi & Sejal 6-2, 6-4.

- Team Sportstar