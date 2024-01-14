Indian sports news wrap, January 14

TENNIS

Shrivalli Rashmikaa enters secound round of qualifying at ITF Women’s Open

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty was amongst the three Indians out of 14 to enter the second round of qualifying in the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open that began at the KSLTA Stadium on Sunday. The 13 th seed overcame a fighting Ekaterina Yashina 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the first round.

Zeel Desai seeded 14 th and 11 th seed Vaidehi Chaudhary were the other Indians who advanced to the final round of qualifying. Eight qualifiers will be spotted on Monday who will play the main draw that begins on Tuesday.

-Team Sportstar

Arjun Kadhe-Marcus Willis lose in Challenge tennis tournament doubles final

Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Marcus Willis was beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final by the Polish duo of Karol Drzewiecki and Piotr Matuszewski in the €74,825 Challenge tennis tournament in Oeiras, Portugal.

The champion team won €4,250 and 75 ATP points. The runners-up collected €2,450 and 44 points.

The results:

€74,825 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal

Doubles (final): Karol Drzewiecki & Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) bt Arjun Kadhe & Marcus Willis (GBR) 6-3, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Santosh Trophy final round to begin on February 21

The final round of the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy will begin on February 21 in Itanagar and all the matches will be played at Golden Jubilee stadiu, the AIFF announced on Sunday.

Hosts Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Meghalaya have earned direct entries in the 12-team tournament which will conclude on March 9.

The other teams in the fray are Goa, Delhi, Manipur, Assam, Services, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram and Railways.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services and Kerala have been clubbed in Group A.

The Group B consists of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Railways.

-PTI

SNOOKER

Shivam upsets national champion Kothari in 1st round of snooker event

National champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata lost the opening-round match of the ‘NSCI Baulkline 3.0’ All India Snooker Open to Shivam Arora 3-5 here on Sunday.

Shivam, from Pune, played with a lot of resilience and looked in fine touch as he made some good breaks, including two unfinished century runs of 107 and 104, to shut the door on Kothari.

Shivam won 62-61, 13-99(70), 0-94(66), 87(54)-32, 107(107)-13, 104(104)-28, 32-74, and 61-50.

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Ishpreet Singh Chadha too won the first-round ties.

Defending champion Laxman Rawat made a positive start defeating Anant Mehta in five frames 60-13, 72-14, 64-15, 66-9, and 101(101)-12.

Bangalore’s Advani started with a 113-point break and went on to defeat Dilip Kumar of Chennai 5-1 (117-13, 74-21, 88-35, 71-27, 10-95, 88-10).

Former national champion Mehta enjoyed a good run and sidelined Mohsin Achhava 5-1 in another one-sided encounter.

The lanky Mumbai cueist Mehta started with a break of 75 and followed it with a break of 108 in the third and a 68 in the fifth as he cruised to a 76-11, 34-55, 112-2, 59-26, 77-21, and 57-40 win.

Mumbai’s Ishpreet stamped his class by recording a 5-2 win against city mate Anurag Bagri.

-PTI