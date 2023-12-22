Indian sports news wrap, December 22

Here all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Friday, December 22.

TENNIS

Sahaja reaches ITF women’s tournament semis

Sahaja Yamalapalli sustained her strong game to beat Hiromi Abe of Japan 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Centre in Solapur on Friday.

Hiromi had beaten top-seed Maria Timofeeva in the earlier round. Seventh seed Sahaja will play Saki Imamura of Japan in the semifinals.

The other semifinal will feature Ekaterina Makarova, who beat Vaidehi Chaudhari for the loss of six games, and sixth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, who ousted third seed Sapfo Sakellaridi of Greece in straight sets.

The doubles final will be an all-Japanese affair between Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda against Hiromi Abe and Saki Imamura.

THE RESULTS SINGLES (QUARTERFINALS) Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Hirome Abe (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Daria Kudashova 6-3, 6-4; Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre) 6-4, 6-3; Ekaterina Makarova bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-3, 6-3. DOUBLES (SEMIFINALS) Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Ekaterina Kazionova & Ekaterina Yashina 7-6(6), 6-0; Hiromi Abe & Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Vaishnavi Adkar & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Chandana wins second successive singles title

Fourth seed Chandana Potugari beat second seed Samaira Malik 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Friday.

It was the second successive singles title over a fortnight at the same venue for the 22-year-old Chandana, who trains with coach Ganesh Raman in Hyderabad.

Chandana did not drop a set in the whole tournament and had conceded only 11 games in her three earlier rounds after a bye in the first. That included a victory over top-seed Tanushri Pandey in the semifinals.

THE RESULTS (FINAL) Chandana Potugari bt Samaira Malik 7-6(4), 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

BOXING

World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Tamil Nadu’s S. Kalaivani started their campaigns with dominating victories on the opening day of the women’s National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida.

Sonia started the bout aggressively against Mahi Lama of Madhya Pradesh in the 57kg opening round match before securing a comfortable 5-0 win.

Kalaivani, last edition’s silver medallist, also proved too strong for Milano Mj of Kerala in the 48kg match.

Kalaivani’s relentless attack forced the referee to stop the contest in the third round and declare her the winner.

Kalaivani will next square off against Haryana’s Gitika, who beat Meraj Begum of Telangana after the referee stopped the contest (RSC), in the next round.

Rinku (52kg) and Tannu (57kg) were the other boxers from Haryana to register victories and progress into the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Asian Youth Championships silver medallist Nivedita Karki (48kg) of Uttarakhand dominated Veronica Sohshang of Meghalaya to secure a RSC win in Round 2.

- PTI