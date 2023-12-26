MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 26

Here all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Tuesday, December 26.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 20:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: Tennis Racquets.
Representative Photo: Tennis Racquets. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Tennis Racquets. | Photo Credit: AFP

TENNIS

$40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament results

Funa Kozaki of Japan beat Zeel Desai 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-2 in the first round of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Zeel, however, reached the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Ksenia Zaytseva, beating Nanari Katsumi and Honoka Kobayashi of Japan 10-2 in the super tie-break.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari had a strong start as they beat the top seeds Zhibek Kulambayeva and Justina Mikulskyte 7-6(5), 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The results:
Singles (first round): Funa Kozaki (Jpn) bt Zeel Desai 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-2; Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Ksenia Zaytseva 6-3, 6-4; Ekaterina Yashina bt Harshali Mandavkar 6-1, 6-1; Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre) bt Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 7-5; Naho Sato (Jpn) bt Anna Sedysheva 6-4, 2-0 (retired).
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudharibt Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) & Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) 7-6(5), 6-2; Kamilla Bartone (Lat) & Ekaterina Makarova bt Snehal Mane & Madhurima Sawant 6-0, 6-2; Hiromi Abe & Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Ekaerina Maklakova & Ekaterina Yasshina 6-4, 3-6, [10-5]; Beatrice Gumulya (Ina) & Akiko Omae (Jpn) bt Vaishnavi Adkar & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-1, 2-6, [14-12]; Rutuja Bhosale & Prarthana Thombare bt Ekaterina Kazionova & Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-3; Zeel Desai & Ksenia Zaytseva bt Nanari Katsumi & Honoka Kobayashi (Jpn) 6-1, 4-6, [10-2]; Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre) bt Kundali Majgaine & Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-2.

FOOTBALL

Kochi Corporation to honour Kerala’s first Santosh Trophy-winning team

Fifty years ago, Kerala won the Santosh Trophy – the biggest prize in Indian football then – for the first time at the Maharaja’s Stadium in Kochi.

The Kochi Corporation will felicitate the triumphant 1973 Kerala team and its coach, Olympian Simon Sundararaj, on Wednesday and has planned multiple events around the function.

Cash prizes and mementoes will be presented to the 1973 stars at the function at the Durbar Hall.

-Stan Rayan

BOXING

Minakshi upset former Worlds silver-medallist Manju Rani 5-0 to enter the 48kg final in the National women’s boxing championships at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Minakshi, a 2022 Asian silver medallist in 52kg, will take on former World youth champion Gitika in the title clash.

Simranjit Kaur edged past fellow Worlds medallist Manisha Moun, 4-3, following bout review to reach the 60kg final.

RESULTS
48kg: Gitika (Har) bt Nivedita Karki (Utk) 4-3, Minakshi (AIP) bt Manju Rani (RSPB) 5-0
50kg: Anamika (RSPB) bt Maibam Rosemary Chanu (Man) RSC-R2, Kalpana (Har) bt Ekta Saroj (Pun) 5-0
52kg: Jyoti Gulia (RSPB) bt Bhupali Hazarika (Asm) RSC-R2, Shivnder Kaur Sidhu (AIP) bt Simran Verma (Mah) ABD-R3
54kg: Sonia (UP) bt Darsana (AIP) 4-1, Shiksha (RSPB) bt Hetal Dama (Guj) 5-0
57kg: Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Mandeep Kaur (Pun) 4-1, Sakshi Chaudhary (SSCB) bt Sovi Jajo (Man) 5-0
60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (SSCB) bt Menka Devi (HP) 5-0, Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Manisha Moun (Har) 4-3
63kg: Prachi (Har) bt Niharika Gonella (Tel) 5-0, Sonu (AIP) bt Rinky Sharma (UP) 5-0
66kg: Arundhati Choudhary (SSCB) bt Sanju (Nag) 5-0, Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Deepika (HP) 5-0
70kg: Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (Del) bt Khushi (Pun) 4-0, Lalita (Raj) bt Anupana (RSPB) 5-0
75kg: Nandini (RSPB) bt Komal (Pun) 4-1, Pooja Rani (Har) bt Deepika (UP) 5-0
81kg: Lalfakmawii Ralte (Miz) bt Sushma (AIP) 4-1, Saweety Boora (Har) bt Bhagyabati Kachari (Asm) 5-0
+81kg: Nupur (RSPB) bt Elura Borgohain (Asm) 5-0, Ritika (Har) bt Monika (AIP) 4-1.

-Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

National varsities championship: Gold for Reshma

Shivaji University’s Reshma Dattu Kevate won the 10,000m gold in the National inter-university women’s athletics championships which began in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The women’s and men’s championships are being held separately this year. And while the men will first have the zonals and then the inter-zone Nationals (in Chennai, January), the women directly compete in the all-India meet.

Results (winners only)
10,000m: Reshma Dattu Kevate (Shivaji Uni.) 33:32.33s.
Pole vault: Nidhi (MDU) 3.50m.

-Stan Rayan

