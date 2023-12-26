Indian sports news wrap, December 26

TENNIS
$40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament results
Funa Kozaki of Japan beat Zeel Desai 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-2 in the first round of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Zeel, however, reached the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Ksenia Zaytseva, beating Nanari Katsumi and Honoka Kobayashi of Japan 10-2 in the super tie-break.
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari had a strong start as they beat the top seeds Zhibek Kulambayeva and Justina Mikulskyte 7-6(5), 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.
The results:
FOOTBALL
Kochi Corporation to honour Kerala’s first Santosh Trophy-winning team
Fifty years ago, Kerala won the Santosh Trophy – the biggest prize in Indian football then – for the first time at the Maharaja’s Stadium in Kochi.
The Kochi Corporation will felicitate the triumphant 1973 Kerala team and its coach, Olympian Simon Sundararaj, on Wednesday and has planned multiple events around the function.
Cash prizes and mementoes will be presented to the 1973 stars at the function at the Durbar Hall.
-Stan Rayan
BOXING
Minakshi upset former Worlds silver-medallist Manju Rani 5-0 to enter the 48kg final in the National women’s boxing championships at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday.
Minakshi, a 2022 Asian silver medallist in 52kg, will take on former World youth champion Gitika in the title clash.
Simranjit Kaur edged past fellow Worlds medallist Manisha Moun, 4-3, following bout review to reach the 60kg final.
RESULTS
-Team Sportstar
ATHLETICS
National varsities championship: Gold for Reshma
Shivaji University’s Reshma Dattu Kevate won the 10,000m gold in the National inter-university women’s athletics championships which began in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
The women’s and men’s championships are being held separately this year. And while the men will first have the zonals and then the inter-zone Nationals (in Chennai, January), the women directly compete in the all-India meet.
Results (winners only)
-Stan Rayan
