Indian sports news wrap, December 27

TENNIS

Chirag Duhan advances to quarterfinals in men’s ITF tournament in Tunisia

Chirag Duhan in partnership with Nicolas Tepmahc of France beat Jonas Keck and Aryan Jit Singh 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

In singles, however, Chirag was beaten by Ilia Simakin 6-1, 7-6(3) in the first round.

The results: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Ilia Simakin bt Chirag Duhan 6-1, 7-6(3); Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt Navraj Singh Brar 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Chirag Duhan & Nicolas Tepmahc (Fra) bt Jonas Keck (Ger) & Aryan Jit Singh (GBR) 6-4, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeng Zixuan (Chn) & Milana Zhabrailova bt Tanisha Kashyap & Meshkatolzahra Safi (Iri) 6-3, 6-4; Selina Atay (Tur) & Anna Semenova bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn) 7-6(6), 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

$40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament results

Sahaja Yamalapalli overcame a tough start to beat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Wednesday.

It was a contest that was expected to witness sparks flying, as Sahaja and Shrivalli had won the singles titles recently in Solapur and Bengaluru respectively.

It was the 23-year-old Sahaja who gained control over the proceedings as she led 5-3, but Shrivalli saved four set points on her serve in the ninth game and went on to take the set, winning four games on the trot.

Sahaja responded to the situation by winning 10 of the next 11 games to be up 4-0 in the third set. The 22-year-old Shrivalli managed to eke out two games to bridge the gap but Sahaja won the next two to close out the contest in two hours and 30 minutes.

Sahaja will next play Naho Sato of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Vaidehi Chaudhari beat qualifier Ekaterina Kazionova to set up a second round against top seed Ekaterina Makarova.

The results: Singles (first round): Ekaterina Makarova bt Weronika Baszak (Pol) 6-2, 0-1 (retired); Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Ekaterina Kazionova 6-0, 6-4; Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) bt Vaishnavi Adkar 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Ioana Zvonaru (Rou) 6-2, 6-2; Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt Hiromi Abe (Jpn) 6-3, 7-5; Daria Kudashova bt Humera Baharmus 6-4, 4-1 (retired); Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-3, 6-2; Akiko Omae (Jpn) bt Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-4; Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; Ekaterina Maklakova bt Vicky Van De Peer (Bel) 6-4, 6-3; Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Maria Kawamura (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Humera Baharmus & Soha Ssadiq 6-2, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan