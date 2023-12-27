Indian sports news wrap, December 27

TENNIS
Chirag Duhan advances to quarterfinals in men’s ITF tournament in Tunisia
Chirag Duhan in partnership with Nicolas Tepmahc of France beat Jonas Keck and Aryan Jit Singh 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.
In singles, however, Chirag was beaten by Ilia Simakin 6-1, 7-6(3) in the first round.
The results:
$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
-Kamesh Srinivasan
$40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament results
Sahaja Yamalapalli overcame a tough start to beat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Wednesday.
It was a contest that was expected to witness sparks flying, as Sahaja and Shrivalli had won the singles titles recently in Solapur and Bengaluru respectively.
It was the 23-year-old Sahaja who gained control over the proceedings as she led 5-3, but Shrivalli saved four set points on her serve in the ninth game and went on to take the set, winning four games on the trot.
Sahaja responded to the situation by winning 10 of the next 11 games to be up 4-0 in the third set. The 22-year-old Shrivalli managed to eke out two games to bridge the gap but Sahaja won the next two to close out the contest in two hours and 30 minutes.
Sahaja will next play Naho Sato of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.
Vaidehi Chaudhari beat qualifier Ekaterina Kazionova to set up a second round against top seed Ekaterina Makarova.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
