Indian sports news wrap, February 3

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 3.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 19:31 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia in the WTA Mumbai Open in 2018
File Photo: Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia in the WTA Mumbai Open in 2018 | Photo Credit: ROY CHOWDHURY A/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia in the WTA Mumbai Open in 2018 | Photo Credit: ROY CHOWDHURY A/ The Hindu

TENNIS

Semifinals results of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament

Dalila Jakupovic fought her way past fourth seed Carole Monnet 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Saturday.

In the final, fifth seed Dalila will challenge the second seed Polina Kudermetova who beat third seed Alexandra Eala in three sets.

The results:
Singles (semifinals): Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Carole Monnet (Fra) 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4; Polina Kudermetova bt Alexandra Eala 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2.
Doubles (final): Jessie aney (USA) & Lena Papadakis (Ger) bt Saki Imamura & Mana Kawamura 2-6, 6-0, [10-7].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

KHELO INDIA WINTER GAMES

Varsha Puranik bags 300m short-track race gold in KIWG

Top Indian ice-skater Varsha Puranik proved her credentials yet again, clinching gold in the 300m short-track race for women (above 17 years category) at the Khelo India Winter Games here on Saturday.

Varsha’s Karnataka teammate Akash Aradhya also hogged the limelight with his second individual gold at the games.

Varsha and Akash, who won the men’s over-17 short track (500m) event on this day, have given their state a head-start in the short-form skating competition.

Karnataka have three gold medals out of the five decided so far and are leading the overall tally.

Telangana won their first gold when Tallur Naiyanashri won the women’s Under-17 short track (300m) final.

But Varsha was unbeatable. The 37-year-old, who has been competing internationally since 2001 with her last foreign assignment being the World Games in July 2022 in the US, was a start-to-finish winner, clocking 39.81 seconds.

“I’m a microbiologist by profession and skating is my passion. Originally, I am a roller-skater and have represented India at the 2018 Asian Games. On suggestion of my coach, K. Srikantha Rao, I chose to take up ice skating. I would like to thank Khelo India,” said Varsha.

Aradhya (54.91 seconds) also rode his international experience when he out-sprinted Suyog Tapkir (55.27) of Maharashtra for the gold medal. Aradhya has represented India in various internationals and was the country’s flag-bearer at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan.

In ice hockey, top sides such as ITBP, Army and Ladakh dominated the competition.

In men’s Group A, ITBP defeated Haryana 13-0 with Mohammed Ismail scoring four goals. Army scored a massive 24-0 win against Rajasthan in Group B game, with Tsewang Dorjey scoring six goals and Tsewang Stanzin netting four.

In another Group B match, UT-Ladakh trounced Maharashtra 13-0. In a women’s round-robin match, ITBP crushed Telangana 19-0

-PTI.

FOOTBALL

Soumya’s hat-trick carries Gokulam Kerala to the top of the IWL table

Gokulam Kerala’s Soumya Guguloth (left, No. 27) celebrates with her teammate Fazila Ikwaput after scoring one of her three goals in the IWL match against HOPS FC.
Gokulam Kerala's Soumya Guguloth (left, No. 27) celebrates with her teammate Fazila Ikwaput after scoring one of her three goals in the IWL match against HOPS FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 
lightbox-info

Gokulam Kerala’s Soumya Guguloth (left, No. 27) celebrates with her teammate Fazila Ikwaput after scoring one of her three goals in the IWL match against HOPS FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Soumya Guguloth scored a hat-trick, while Anju Tamang netted two goals and came up with three assists Gokulam Kerala FC thrashed HOPS FC 5-1 in the Indian Women’s League football at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday.

The victory carried Gokulam to the top of the IWL table with 17 points from eight games. However, Odisha FC, now second, is just a point behind Gokulam with two matches in hand. Meanwhile, HOPS stay on the fourth rung with 10 points from eight matches.

The result: Gokulam Kerala FC, Kozhikode 5 (Soumya Guguloth 37, 45 & 63; Anju Tamang 42 & 75) bt HOPS FC, Delhi 1 (Fredrica Torkudzor 90+5-p).

-Stan Rayan

