Indian sports news wrap, January 27: Odisha boys, Haryana girls bag Khelo India youth hockey titles

KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES
Odisha and Haryana bag hockey boys and girls titles; Tamil Nadu boys in volleyball final
Odisha and Haryana bagged the boys’ and girls’ hockey titles, respectively, in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Saturday. Odisha blanked Madhya Pradesh 4-0 in boys’ final while Haryana edged out Madhya Pradesh by a solitary goal for the girls’ crown.
Odisha was the better team throughout. It outshone MP in speed and co-ordination. Pratap Toppo scored a brace. Karan Lakra and Rohit Kullu scored one each.
With eight minutes remaining for the hooter, Ishika scored the winner for Haryana off a penalty corner. Her timely push in a melee fetched her team the crown.
In volleyball boys’ final, Tamil Nadu will take on Haryana on Sunday. The host defeated Andhra Pradesh 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 while Haryana overcame Uttar Pradesh 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
The results:
-Team Sportstar
TENNIS
Ajeet Bhardwaj wins over-65 final of ITF Masters
Top seed Ajeet Bhardwaj overcame stiff resistance from second seed Ashish Sen 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the over-65 final of the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.
In an equally competive over-70 final, AJS Chhatwal beat Ravi Singh in three sets after losing the first set in tie-break.
Priyanka Mehta and Sohini Kumar won the women’s over-35 and over-45 singles titles. In men’s over-45 final, Swarandeep Singh Dhodi won a tough battle 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 against Syed Babar Zaidi.
The results (finals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Top seeds Naiktha and Fanni stunned in USD 40,000 ITF women’s tournament
Fourth seeds Alexandra Eala and Darja Semenistaja beat top seeds Naiktha Bains and Fanni Stollar 7-6(8), 6-3 to clinch the doubles title in the NECC USD 40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.
In the singles semifinals, Moyuka Uchijima of Japan beat top seed Darja Semenistaja 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(5) to set up a title clash against qualifier Tina Nadine Smith of Australia. Tina beat Dalila Jakupovic 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Anirudh, Vijay cruise into finals of Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve
Second seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth got past compatriots Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the doubles semifinals of the Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve (€148,625 Challenger tennis tournament) in Quimper, France, on Saturday.
Anirudh and Vijay led 5-2 when Arjun and Jeevan retired.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
Yusuf scores hat-trick to steer Indian Oil to final of Beighton Cup
Affan Yusuf scored a hat-trick as Indian Oil blanked Indian Air Force 5-0 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Indian Navy in the Coal India 125th Beighton Cup hockey tournament at the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Astro-Turf ground in Kolkata on Saturday.
Indian Navy beat Army XI in the other semifinal.
The results (semifinals):
-Y. B. Sarangi
FOOTBALL
Injured Kwame Peprah to miss rest of ISL season
Kerala Blasters’ Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah will miss out the rest of the Indian Super League season after suffering a groin injury in the recent Kalinga Super Cup football match against Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar.
“Following a thorough medical assessment, the club announces with regret that Peprah will be unavailable for the rest of the season. The club wishes Peprah a seamless rehab and recovery phase,” said a Blasters release.
