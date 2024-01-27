Indian sports news wrap, January 27: Odisha boys, Haryana girls bag Khelo India youth hockey titles

KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES

Odisha and Haryana bag hockey boys and girls titles; Tamil Nadu boys in volleyball final

Odisha and Haryana bagged the boys’ and girls’ hockey titles, respectively, in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Saturday. Odisha blanked Madhya Pradesh 4-0 in boys’ final while Haryana edged out Madhya Pradesh by a solitary goal for the girls’ crown.

Odisha was the better team throughout. It outshone MP in speed and co-ordination. Pratap Toppo scored a brace. Karan Lakra and Rohit Kullu scored one each.

With eight minutes remaining for the hooter, Ishika scored the winner for Haryana off a penalty corner. Her timely push in a melee fetched her team the crown.

In volleyball boys’ final, Tamil Nadu will take on Haryana on Sunday. The host defeated Andhra Pradesh 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 while Haryana overcame Uttar Pradesh 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.

The results: Hockey: Finals: Boys: Odisha 4 (Pratap Toppo 2, Karan Lakra, Rohit Kullu) bt MP 0; Girls: Haryana 1 (Ishika) bt MP 0. Volleyball: Semifinals: Boys: Haryana bt UP 25-22, 25-17, 25-18; TN bt AP 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11; Girls: WB bt Guj 25-11, 30-28, 25-19; Rajasthan bt TN 13-25, 25-20, 25-20. Swimming: Boys: 50m freestyle: 1. Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika (Asm) 25.53; 2. Salil Prashant Bhagwat (Mah); 3. Heer Sunil Pitroda (Guj); 100m breaststroke: 1. Rana Pratap (Jha) 1:04.91; 2. Vidith S Shankar (Kar); 3. Bhhagya Gahlaut (Del); 200m freestyle: 1. Yug Chelani (Raj) 1:54.41; 2. Tirthank Pegu (Asm); 3. Gotteti Sampath Kumar Yadav (AP); Girls: 200m freestyle: 1. Vriti Agarwal (TS) 2:11.32; 2. Aditi Satish Hegde (Mah); 3. Sri Charanu Tumu (Kar); 800m freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) 9:22.74; 2. Aditi N Mulay (Kar); 3. Meenakshi Menon (Kar); 100m breaststroke: 1. Venika Vineet Parikh (Guj) 1;14.94; 2. Pahi Borah (Asm); 3. M. V. Joyshree (TN); 50m buttterfly: 1. Rujuta Prasad Rajadnya (Mah) 29.18s; 2. Jahnabi Kashyap (Asm); 3. Subhranshini Priyadarshini (Asm). Shooting: Boys: 10m air rifle: 1. Asmit Chatterjee (WB) 250.9 pts; 2. Himanshu (Har)b; 3. Manvendra Singh Shekhawat (Raj); 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. K. Tanishq Muralidhar Naidu (TS) 19pts; 2. Mukesh Nelavalli (AP); 3. Swaraj Sachin Bhondave (Mah). Cycling: Boys: Individual time trial: 1. Jai Durga (Chd) 00:41:09.550s; 2. Kheta Ram Chiga (Raj); 3. Akshar Tyagi (Del); Girls: Individual road race: 1. Alanis Lilly Cubeleo (Ker) 01:57:04.640s ; 2. Santoshi Oraon (Jha); 3. J. Srimathi (TN). Weightlifting: Boys: 61kg: 1. Sadananda Bariha (Odi) 242 kg; 2. Anush Lokhande (Mah); 3. Riki Gogoi (Asm); 67kg: 1. Mahadev Vadar (Mah) 253; 2. P. Akash (TN); 3. Deepak Kumar Pradhan (Odi); Girls: 49kg: 1. Aarti Tatgunti (Mah) 170kg; 2. Panchami Sonowal (Asm); 3. Soumya Dalvi (Mah); 55kg: 1. V. Susmitha (AP) 173; 2. Mina Santa (Odi); 3. V. R. Kanika Shree (TN); 73kg: 1. N. V. Mahesh (AP) 265; 2. V. M. Vasantha Kumar (TN); 3. Aayush Rana (UP).

TENNIS

Ajeet Bhardwaj wins over-65 final of ITF Masters

Top seed Ajeet Bhardwaj overcame stiff resistance from second seed Ashish Sen 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the over-65 final of the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

In an equally competive over-70 final, AJS Chhatwal beat Ravi Singh in three sets after losing the first set in tie-break.

Priyanka Mehta and Sohini Kumar won the women’s over-35 and over-45 singles titles. In men’s over-45 final, Swarandeep Singh Dhodi won a tough battle 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 against Syed Babar Zaidi.

The results (finals): Men: Over-30: Kshitij Kamal bt Pulkit Mishra 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Over-35: Rahul Belwal bt Shrikant Kumawat 7-5, 6-2. Over-40: Aditya Khanna bt Ravindranath Pandey 6-2, 6-0. Over-45: Swarandeep Singh Dhodi bt Syed Babar Zaidi 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. Over-50: Jagdish Tanwar bt Akhil Mathur 6-2, 6-3. Over-55: Tulasi Venkat Nettem bt Sanjeev Magon 7-5, 6-2. Over-60: Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah bt Dilip Singh Nongmaithem 6-0, 6-2. Over-65: Ajeet Bhardwaj bt Ashish Sen 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Over-70: AJS Chhatwal bt Ravi Singh 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-1. Women: Over-35: Priyanka Mehta bt Nikunj Kamal 6-3, 6-0. Over-45: Sohini Kumari bt Sonia Milkha Singh 6-2, 6-0.

Top seeds Naiktha and Fanni stunned in USD 40,000 ITF women’s tournament

Fourth seeds Alexandra Eala and Darja Semenistaja beat top seeds Naiktha Bains and Fanni Stollar 7-6(8), 6-3 to clinch the doubles title in the NECC USD 40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.

In the singles semifinals, Moyuka Uchijima of Japan beat top seed Darja Semenistaja 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(5) to set up a title clash against qualifier Tina Nadine Smith of Australia. Tina beat Dalila Jakupovic 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0.

The results: Singles (semifinals): Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Darja Semenistaja (Lat) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(5); Tina Nadine Smith (Aus) bt Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0; Quarterfinals: Darja bt Alexandra Eala (Phi) 7-6(6), 6-0; Moyuka bt Anouk Koevermans (Ned) 6-2, 6-4; Dalila bt Anca Alexia Todoni (Rou) 6-0, 1-6, 6-4; Tina bt Anastasia Tikhonova 6-1, 6-2. Doubles (final): Alexandra Eala (Phi) & Darja Semenistaja (Lat) bt Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Fannis Stollar (Hun) 7-6(8), 6-3; Semifinals: Naiktha & Fanni bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 7-5, 6-7(3), [10-1]; Alexandra & Darja bt Saki Imamura & Naho Sato (Jpn) 7-6(5), 6-3.

Anirudh, Vijay cruise into finals of Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve

Second seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth got past compatriots Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the doubles semifinals of the Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve (€148,625 Challenger tennis tournament) in Quimper, France, on Saturday.

Anirudh and Vijay led 5-2 when Arjun and Jeevan retired.

The results: €148,625 Challenger, Quimper, France: Doubles (semifinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 5-2 (retired); Quarterfinals: Arjun & Jeevan bt Ugo Blanchet & Matteo Martineau (Fra) 3-6, 7-6(6), [10-8].

HOCKEY

Yusuf scores hat-trick to steer Indian Oil to final of Beighton Cup

Affan Yusuf scored a hat-trick as Indian Oil blanked Indian Air Force 5-0 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Indian Navy in the Coal India 125th Beighton Cup hockey tournament at the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Astro-Turf ground in Kolkata on Saturday.

Indian Navy beat Army XI in the other semifinal.

The results (semifinals): Indian Navy 1 (Sunny Malik) bt Army XI (Red) 0; Indian Oil 5 (Affan Yusuf-3, Povanna C.B., Sudip Chirmako) bt Indian Air Force 0.

FOOTBALL

Injured Kwame Peprah to miss rest of ISL season

FILE PHOTO: Kwame Peprah | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala Blasters’ Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah will miss out the rest of the Indian Super League season after suffering a groin injury in the recent Kalinga Super Cup football match against Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar.

“Following a thorough medical assessment, the club announces with regret that Peprah will be unavailable for the rest of the season. The club wishes Peprah a seamless rehab and recovery phase,” said a Blasters release.