MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch Derby; Predicted XI, Preview

Manchester United will take on its cross-city rival Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Published : Mar 03, 2024 10:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Haaland and De Bruyne celebrating a goal
Manchester City’s Haaland and De Bruyne celebrating a goal | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Haaland and De Bruyne celebrating a goal | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW:

Manchester City hosts Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on March 3, 2024.

City is heading into the game on the back of a commanding win over Luton Town in the FA Cup. United too edged past Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, but it will be a tough night for the Red Devils against the in-form home side.

City now faces a tough run of games in the coming weeks. After United on Sunday, it will face its title rival Liverpool and Arsenal in the league, along with its Champions League last 16 second leg with Copenhagen on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola

City is second in the standings, four points behind Liverpool and one point ahead of Arsenal, while United is in sixth place, 15 points off City.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League Derby match start?
The Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United will start at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League Derby match?
The Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
The Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Manchester City /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Erling Haaland /

Kevin De Bruyne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch Derby; Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore removes Avasthi in first over; Mantri, Gawali continue for MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ronaldo’s return boosts Al-Nassr’s maiden Asian Champions League title hopes
    AP
  5. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch Derby; Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extend lead over City in table
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Disasi late header helps Chelsea draw level against Brentford
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch Derby; Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore removes Avasthi in first over; Mantri, Gawali continue for MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ronaldo’s return boosts Al-Nassr’s maiden Asian Champions League title hopes
    AP
  5. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment