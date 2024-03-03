Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch Derby; Predicted XI, Preview

PREVIEW:

Manchester City hosts Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on March 3, 2024.

City is heading into the game on the back of a commanding win over Luton Town in the FA Cup. United too edged past Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, but it will be a tough night for the Red Devils against the in-form home side.

City now faces a tough run of games in the coming weeks. After United on Sunday, it will face its title rival Liverpool and Arsenal in the league, along with its Champions League last 16 second leg with Copenhagen on Wednesday.

City is second in the standings, four points behind Liverpool and one point ahead of Arsenal, while United is in sixth place, 15 points off City.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO