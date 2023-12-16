Indian sports news wrap, December 16

MOTORSPORT

FMSCI Indian National Car Racing C’Ship 2023: Arya Singh notches maiden win in MRF F2000

Kolkata’s Arya Singh finally delivered his maiden win in the MRF Formula 2000 category after a string of near misses to start his campaign in the fourth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday on a bright note.

Also chalking his first win in the MRF Formula 1600 category that was run on a combined grid with the F2000 was Nellore’s Viswas Vijayaraj after starting from P3.

Arya Singh, 22, made the best of a poor start by pole-sitter and championship leader Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) and jumped into the lead which he sustained with a brilliant drive. Arya did well to survive close attention from Jaden Rahman Pariat (Shillong) following a couple of laps behind the safety car which came into play after Bengaluru’s Aditya Swaminathan spun at the Bridge Complex. Jaden finished a deserving second followed by veteran Chetan Korada (Chennai).

“I am super happy today. In the past, I missed a win many times for some reason or the other. Today, after going into the lead, I was determined to make it count for my first win in this category,” said Arya Singh.

Meanwhile, Viswas Vijayaraj, in his first season in the MRF F1600, did well to grab the lead from a P3 start. He increased the gap lap by lap, showing good pace to emerge a deserving winner ahead of pole-sitter Aman Nagdev (Noida) and 16-year-old Veer Sheth (Mumbai). Championship leader Chetan Surineni (Bengaluru) came in fourth.

Earlier, Chennai’s Ritesh Rai (Arka Motorsports) grabbed the pole position with a hot lap of 01minute, 50.754 seconds followed by Biren Pithawalla (Team N1 Racing) from Mumbai (01:51.042) and last year’s champion, Coimbatore’s Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) whose best lap was 01:51.680 in the qualifying session.

Championship leader in this category, Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts) missed the qualifying run due to other commitments and will start last on the grid in Sunday’s Race-1.

Performance Racing’s pair of Deepak Ravikumar (01:55.697) and fellow-Chennai driver, Akkineni Anand Prasad (01:55.939) filled the front row in the Indian Junior Touring Cars category. Anand Prasad leads Ravikumar by just three points in the championship standings.

Qualifying for pole position in the Super Stock category was Thrissur’s Diljith TS (DTS Racing) clocking a top lap of 02:03.430 while Anirudha Arvind (Redline Racing) from Chennai will start tomorrow’s Race-1 from P2.

Diljith (01:51.073) also qualified for pole position in the Formula LGB 1300 category ahead of Bengaluru’s Navneet Bhurani (Momentum Motorsports) after putting in a best lap of 01:51.853.

The results (Provisional) MRF F2000 (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Arya Singh (Kolkata) (15mins 44.577secs); 2. Jaden Rahman Pariat (Shillong) (15:44.783); 3. Chetan Korada (Chennai) (15:49.833). MRF Formula 1600 (8 laps): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore) (16:03.286); 2. Aman Nagdev (Noida) (16:03.550); 3. Veer Sheth (Mumbai) (16:04.975).

-Team Sportstar

BADMINTON

Inter-Ministry tournament: Deswal, Rishi of Delhi Audit beat Abhinav Prakash of Ministry of Communication and Swati Sharma of Delhi Audit

Gaurav Deswal and Bhavya Rishi of Delhi Audit beat Abhinav Prakash of Ministry of Communication and Swati Sharma of Delhi Audit 21-13, 21-17 in the mixed doubles final of the Inter-ministry badminton tournament at the AIIMS Gymkhana on Saturday.

Himanshu Saroha and Bhavya Rishi of Delhi Audit were declared as the ‘Player of the tournament’ in the men’s and women’s sections respectively.

At the conclusion of the championship, Rohan Kapoor of Delhi Audit was felicitated for being part of the silver winning Indian team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Rajeev Sharma of Delhi was also felicitated for winning the gold in the over-55 section in the World Seniors championship in Jeonju, Korea.

The results Men’s doubles (final): Tushar Sharma & Himanshu Saroha bt Gaurav Deswal & abhinav Prakash 21-14, 16-21, 21-17; Third place: Arvind Kumar & KP Biju Kumar bt Rajender & Kulvinder 21-16, 21-14. Women’s doubles (final): Namita Pathania & Bhavya Rishi bt Lalita Dahiya & Megha Morcha Bora 21-14, 21-17; Third place: Swati Sharma & Ruchika Patwal bt Nisha & AP Kaur 21-8, 21-9. Mixed doubles (final): Gaurav Deswal & Bhavya Rishi bt Abhinav Prakash & Swati Sharma 21-13, 21-17; Third place: Tushar Sharma & Namita Pathania bt Jagbeer & Nisha 21-15, 21-12. Veteran men (final): Vijay Sharma bt Gajender 21-16, 21-17; Third place: Sunil Yadav bt Amit Tyagi 21-9, 21-12.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

India’s Rohit meets Nepal’s Tamang in final of All-India Amateurs golf

India’s Rohit and Nepal’s Subhash Tamang beat their respective opponents on Saturday to set up a summit clash in the All-India Amateur Golf Championship in Kolkata.

Rohit, who has played on numerous Indian Golf Union teams, beat Jordan Clay Burnand of South Africa 2 & 1 in the semifinal at the RCGC.

In the other semifinal, Tamang, who is trained by former Indian pro Tarun Sardesai, beat top seeded Altin Van Der Merwe of South Africa 3 & 1.

The final will be played over 36 holes in two sessions on Sunday.

Rohit and Tamang were seeded third and fourth respectively after the strokeplay. Van Der Merwe topped the 36-hole strokeplay section while Shat Mishra was second.

While Shat lost in the pre-quarterfinals, Van der Merwe’s run came to an end in the semi-finals.

Rohit beat Rohan Singh Rana 3 & 1 in the first round and then added the scalp of Anshul Khabthiyal 3 & 2. Thereafter in the quarter-finals, he moved past Jujhar Singh on the 18th hole. He beat South Africa’s Burnand 2&1 in the semi-finals.

The match play segment was arrived at following 36-hole stroke play segment. The top 32 players moved into the second stage with 16 pairings in Round 1.

The team event, which forms part of the stroke play, was won by South Africans Van der Merwe and Jordan Clay Burnand with a total of 2-under 286. India’s Sandeep Yadav and Rohit were second at 294 and India ‘B’ comprising Vinamra Anand and Shaurya Bhattacharya were third at 295.

The All India Amateur Championships is the country’s oldest golf tournament having started in 1892. The Championships were not held during the two World War and was cancelled once in 2020 due to COVID-19.

- PTI