Indian sports news wrap, December 6

BILLIARDS

Advani, Chawla, Mehta off to winning starts

Multiple world champion Pankaj Advani, along with Aditya Mehta, and Kamal Chawla, made winning starts in the 6-Red snooker event of the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Wednesday.

The event resumed on Wednesday following a two-day interruption due to Cyclone Michaung.

Representing PSPB, Advani, who won a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, had breaks of 41, 44 and 34 to brush aside Karnataka’s Sufyan Ahmed 4-0 in a group A clash.

A former champion, Advani had ended up as the runner-up to Ishpreet Singh Chadha of Maharashtra in the previous edition.

Last year’s semi-finalist Kamal Chawla (RSPB) sailed past Hassan Badami (Maharashtra) 4-0 in group B, whereas Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Vijay Nichani (Tamil Nadu) 4-1 in group G.

Sixty-four players are divided into 16 groups for the main draw round-robin league, with the top two from each qualifying for the knock-outs.

-PTI

TENNIS

Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis: Pranav beaten by doubles partner Kouame, Maaya beats Aishi

Hiromasa Koyama of Japan knocked out the top seed Ivan Iutkin 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.

Rethin Pranav, who had beaten Koyama in the final last week in Delhi, was beaten by his doubles partner Moise Kouame of France 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran continued with her fine run and beat the champion of the Delhi event, Aishi Bisht, 7-5, 6-4.

The results (pre-quarterfinals) Boys: Hiromasa Koyama (Jpn) bt Ivan Iutkin 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Hitesh Chauhan 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Moise Kouame (Fra) bt Rethin Pranav 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Aarjun Pandit bt Juan Kim (Kor) 7-5, 6-3; Arnav Paparkar bt Dhiraj Reddy 6-3, 6-0; Kazuma Kimura (Jpn) bt Venkat Rishi Batlanki 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Bushan Haobam bt Jaden Tan (Ina) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Kriish Tyagi bt Daniil Stepanov 6-3, 6-4. Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Aishi Bisht 7-5, 6-4; Yasmin Vavrova bt Snigdha Kanta 6-1, 6-3; Harshini Nagaraj bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 6-1; Ariana Gogulina bt Rishitha Basireddy 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(2); Laxmisiri Dandu bt Sreenidhi Balaji 6-7(4), 3-6, 6-4; Diya Ramesh bt Tejasvi Dabas 6-3, 7-6(3); Amodini Naik bt Sohini Mohanty 6-1, 6-4; Mandegar Farzami (Iri) bt Jannat Chiripal 6-3, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan