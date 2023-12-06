MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, December 6

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Wednesday, December 6.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 18:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE- Pankaj Advani in action during Asian Snooker Tour at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 24, 2019.
FILE- Pankaj Advani in action during Asian Snooker Tour at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 24, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SUDHAKARA JAIN
infoIcon

FILE- Pankaj Advani in action during Asian Snooker Tour at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 24, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SUDHAKARA JAIN

BILLIARDS

Advani, Chawla, Mehta off to winning starts

Multiple world champion Pankaj Advani, along with Aditya Mehta, and Kamal Chawla, made winning starts in the 6-Red snooker event of the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Wednesday.

The event resumed on Wednesday following a two-day interruption due to Cyclone Michaung.

Representing PSPB, Advani, who won a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, had breaks of 41, 44 and 34 to brush aside Karnataka’s Sufyan Ahmed 4-0 in a group A clash.

A former champion, Advani had ended up as the runner-up to Ishpreet Singh Chadha of Maharashtra in the previous edition.

Last year’s semi-finalist Kamal Chawla (RSPB) sailed past Hassan Badami (Maharashtra) 4-0 in group B, whereas Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Vijay Nichani (Tamil Nadu) 4-1 in group G.

Sixty-four players are divided into 16 groups for the main draw round-robin league, with the top two from each qualifying for the knock-outs.

-PTI

TENNIS

Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis: Pranav beaten by doubles partner Kouame, Maaya beats Aishi

Hiromasa Koyama of Japan knocked out the top seed Ivan Iutkin 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.

Rethin Pranav, who had beaten Koyama in the final last week in Delhi, was beaten by his doubles partner Moise Kouame of France 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran continued with her fine run and beat the champion of the Delhi event, Aishi Bisht, 7-5, 6-4.

The results (pre-quarterfinals)
Boys: Hiromasa Koyama (Jpn) bt Ivan Iutkin 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Hitesh Chauhan 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Moise Kouame (Fra) bt Rethin Pranav 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Aarjun Pandit bt Juan Kim (Kor) 7-5, 6-3; Arnav Paparkar bt Dhiraj Reddy 6-3, 6-0; Kazuma Kimura (Jpn) bt Venkat Rishi Batlanki 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Bushan Haobam bt Jaden Tan (Ina) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Kriish Tyagi bt Daniil Stepanov 6-3, 6-4.
Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Aishi Bisht 7-5, 6-4; Yasmin Vavrova bt Snigdha Kanta 6-1, 6-3; Harshini Nagaraj bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 6-1; Ariana Gogulina bt Rishitha Basireddy 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(2); Laxmisiri Dandu bt Sreenidhi Balaji 6-7(4), 3-6, 6-4; Diya Ramesh bt Tejasvi Dabas 6-3, 7-6(3); Amodini Naik bt Sohini Mohanty 6-1, 6-4; Mandegar Farzami (Iri) bt Jannat Chiripal 6-3, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Pankaj Advani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: Renuka removes Dunkley, Capsey in first over; England 28/2 in 4 overs vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Pawan’s Titans faces Sachin’s pirates, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming up at 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ukkrapandian looks to prove age is ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Brahmaputra Volleyball League: Lighting corporation, Signify, set to light 10 more volleyball courts in Assam
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics a ‘considerable challenge’ for bomb disposal squad
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 5: Vivaan win’s men’s trap in National selection trials; Sonal into AITA women’s quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 6
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: Renuka removes Dunkley, Capsey in first over; England 28/2 in 4 overs vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Pawan’s Titans faces Sachin’s pirates, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming up at 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ukkrapandian looks to prove age is ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment