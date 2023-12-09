MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 9

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Wednesday, December 9.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 18:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10000m athletics event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
India’s Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10000m athletics event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI


India’s Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10000m athletics event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

ATHLETICS

 Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: Kartik, Gulveer to be aming leading Indian runners

Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar and bronze medallist Gulveer Singh will be among the leading Indian runners to compete in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K to be held on Sunday.

After Gulab Chand in 1998, 24-year-old Kartik became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in 10,000m. Kartik, who bagged the 10,000m silver with 28:15.38 at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be the star among home runners.

Kartik clocked 1:04:08 to finish second among the Indians in the Delhi half-marathon this year.

He will be challenged by training partner Gulveer, who took the Asiad 10,000m bronze with 28:17.21 to ensure a two-three finish for the country in Hangzhou.

Olympian Gopi T., the first Indian male to win the Asian marathon championship crown in 2017 in China with a timing of 2:15:48, will be in the fray. In October last, he competed in the TCS Amsterdam Marathon and finished with 2:14:58.

Having won the Indian women’s category at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023 with 00:34:12, Tamsi Singh will look to earn another memorable finish in the Indian women’s category. She was fifth among the Indians at the Delhi half-marathon with a timing of 1:18:01.

Ekta Rawat, who was eighth in Delhi with 1:21:30, and Nilima Thakur, who was fourth among Indians last year here with 1:39:48, will also be ready for the opportunity.

The first three in Elite Indian men’s and women’s categories will win ₹ 2.75 lakhs, ₹ 2 lakhs and ₹ 1.5 lakhs, respectively. The Indian men and women runners will stand to get an event record bonus of ₹ 1 lakh each.

-Y.B.Sarangi

