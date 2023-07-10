MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, July 10

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 10.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 18:47 IST , CHENNAI - 7 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ronit Tokas (in blue) in action against Anantha Krishna of Kerala.
Ronit Tokas (in blue) in action against Anantha Krishna of Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arranegement
infoIcon

Ronit Tokas (in blue) in action against Anantha Krishna of Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arranegement

BOXING

Nikhil and Ronit off to flying start at 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Rising pugilists Nikhil Nandal and Ronit Tokas kicked off their campaign at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships by registering contrasting victories on the opening day in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the 50kg category, Nikhil of Chandigarh ousted Roushan Kumar of Bihar in a hard-fought 4-1 victory. The fiercely contested bout witnessed a show of immense determination and talent from both pugilists but it was Nikhil’s agility and attacking technique that gave him the edge over his opponent.

Contrary to Nikhil’s result, Ronit (66kg) of Delhi hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Anantha Krishna of Kerala by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1.

Having got off to a strong start, Ronit continued his momentum and utilized his strength to overpower his opponent to earn a quick victory.

Two pugilists from Haryana, Dhruv (52kg) and Aman Dass Ahlawat (63kg) reigned supreme in their tournament openers. While Dhruv showcased his conviction to get the better of Ravi Gond of Uttar Pradesh in a 4-1 win, Aman made lightwork of Rang I Man Lamin of Meghalaya by RSC verdict in second round of his bout.

Being at the top of his game, Arman (57kg) of Chandigarh prevailed against Reewash Rai of Sikkim with a comfortable 5:0 win.

Harshjot Singh (75kg) of Punjab put up a display of attacking supremacy as he triumphed over S. Devsaran of Tamil Nadu by RSC verdict in the second round.

-Team Sportstar

