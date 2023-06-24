Indian sports news wrap, June 24

GOLF

Aditi closes with birdies on last two to make cut

India’s Aditi Ashok produced a birdie-birdie finish in the second round to stay on for weekend action at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol here.

Aditi, who shot 75 in the first round, went back further as she was two-over through 16 holes in the second round with the cut looking likely at three-over or four-over.

Aditi, who is playing her 24th Major, birdied the two closing Par-5s and ensured action over the weekend. The cut ultimately fell at five-over and Aditi at three-over is tied-41st.

Overall 79 players made the cut.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire birdied four of her final six holes for a three-under 68 to take a one-shot lead over three players on Friday at the halfway point of the tournament.

Aditi opened her second round bogey-bogey on the first and second. She had bogeyed the same two holes a day earlier when she shot 75.

So within two holes on the second day, Aditi was five-over for the tournament. She birdied the Par-5 seventh and then bogeyed the 13th before bogeying the 14th.

Aditi again picked a birdie on the 15th at which point she was 5-over with three holes to go, but she produced those two birdies at the end to survive the cut.

Maguire, 28, looking for her second LPGA Tour title, had five birdies and two bogeys in shooting her seventh straight round in the 60s. At five-under 137 at Baltusrol, Maguire, now 12th in the world, has her first halfway lead in a major.

Mel Reid (67) of England, Xiyu Lin (71) of China and rookie Celine Borge (69) of Norway were tied for second, a shot ahead of first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (73) of South Africa and fifth-ranked Minjee Lee of Australia, who pushed herself into the hunt for the second major with a 67.

The Lower Course at Baltusrol has been really tough with only 15 players under par. Some of the biggest names in women’s golf will not be around for the weekend as they missed the cut.

Among those in contention are first-time winner Ruoning Yin of China at 2 under, two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and top-ranked Jin Young Ko of South Korea and Celine Boutier of France, along with Americans Gina Kim, Allisen Corpuz Mina Harigae, all at one-under.

Among those who missed the cut were No. 2 Nelly Korda, No. 4 Lilia Vu, No. 6 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and No. 9 Georgia Hall of England.

Lexi Thompson, ranked No. 9, needed four straight birdies late in her round to get to four-over.

-PTI

Gandas makes cut in Germany; Shubhankar misses out

Manu Gandas slipped in the second round at the BMW International Open as he carded 2-over 74 but still managed to make the halfway cut. Gandas, with 69-74, was one-under for 36 holes and tied-41st.

Shubhankar Sharma was unable to survive the cut following rounds of 75 and 73 as the cut fell at one-over.

Gandas, who earned playing rights on the DP World Tour by topping the PGT India Tour in 2022, has been having mixed results this season. Faced with new courses each week, Gandas has often struggled but in between he has shown sparks that augur well for the future.

In his second round, Gandas had one birdie on the ninth and three bogeys.

Daniel Hillier posted a five-under-par round of 67 to grasp the 36-hole lead at the BMW International Open. The Kiwi carded a blemish-free second round to reach nine-under par and set the pace at the top of the leaderboard, one shot clear of Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who is making his DP World Tour debut this week.

Hillier, who graduated from the European Challenge Tour last year, made the turn at two-under par after teeing off the 10th but caught fire as he headed for home, reeling off a trio of birdies from the sixth to set what proved to be an unassailable target.

Neergaard-Petersen graduated from Oklahoma State University last month and has been impressive after receiving a late invitation to this week’s event at Golfclub München Eichenried. The 23-year-old lies second after posting a round of 67, one stroke clear of Joost Luiten, from the Netherlands.

Marc Hammer and Marcel Schneider are the leading German players after round two, sharing fourth place alongside South Africa’s Jayden Schaper, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Finn Sami Välimäki on six under par.

-PTI

Chikka 28th at Korea Open, two Indians make cut

India’s S Chikkarangappa carded six-over 75 to slip to Tied-28th after the third round of the Kolon Korea Open at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club here on Saturday.

Chikka (69-73-75), who began the week with a two-under 69 to be in Top-5 after the first day, is one of the two Indians to make the cut out of the five golfers who started the tournament.

The other one is Honey Baisoya (73-72-75) at 7-over and Tied-41st.

Meanwhile, Seungsu Han continued his impressive run shooting a one-over-par 72 for a six-under-par tournament total, to maintain the lead for the third day in a row.

The Indians who missed the cut were Viraj Madappa (74-76), SSP Chawrasia (74-76), Karandeep Kochhar (80-71), Ajeetesh Sandhu (77-76) and Rahil Gangjee (76-77).

Leader Han has a one-shot advantage over fellow Korean Jaekyeong Lee on a hot and sunny day on the stunning but exacting Woo Jeong Hills track.

Lee carded a 70 in what was a two-horse race all day, with Australian Junseok Lee (68) and Ian Snyman from South Africa (72) the next best placed, tied for third, four back from Han.

Only six players are under par after three rounds at the event, which is part of The Open Qualifying Series.

-PTI