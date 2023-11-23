Indian sports news wrap, November 23

TENNIS

Zeel, Rashmikaa, Vaishnavi score upset wins enroute to quarters at ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour

Zeel Desai registered the biggest upset victory of her career when she ousted the top seed Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan on a cheerful day for the Indian contingent where two more of her countrymates – Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaishnavi Adkar, also registered contrasting victories against their fancied opponents as four seeds bit the dust in the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, here on Thursday.

Rashmikaa at ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA

Rahsmikaa toppled her best friend and doubles partner, fourth seeded Vaidehi Chaudhary after dropping the first set 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 58 minutes. Vaishnavi outplayed eight seed Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand 6-3, 7-6 (1) to advance to the quarterfinals while sixth seeded Jenny Duerst of Switzerland suffered a straight-set loss at the hands of German Antonia Schmidt 3-6, 4-6.

Results (All Indians unless mentioned; pre-fix denotes seeding) Women’s singles (Round of 32) Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt 4-Vaidehi Chaudhari 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; 3-Rutuja Bhosale bt Pranjala Yadlapalli 6-4, 6-3; 2-Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Suhitha Maruru 6-1, 6-1; Antonia Schmidt (GER) bt 6-Jenny Duerst (SUI) 6-3, 6-4; Vaishnavi Adkar bt 8-Punnin Kovapitukted (THA) 6-3, 7-6 (1); Zeel Desai bt 1-Nigina Abduraimova (UZB) 6-4, 6-4; 5- Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ) bt Q-Pooja Ingale 6-1 6-3; 5-Diletta Cherubini bt Anna Ureke 7-6 (2), 6-7 (7), 6-4. Doubles (Quarterfinals) 1-Rutuja Bhosale/Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ) bt Pooja Ingale/Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-2, 6-0; 3-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Chaudhari bt WC-Kashish Bhatia/Vanshita Pathania 6-0, 6-3; 2-Jenny Duerst (SUI)/Ekaterina Yashina Vs. Diletta Cherubini (ITA)/Antonia Schmidt (GER) (stopped due to rain and bad light); 4-Punnin Kovapitukted (THA)/Anna Ureke Vs. Sai Samhitha Chamarthi/Soha Sadiq (stopped due to rain and bad light)

- Team Sportstar

$25,000 ITF men’s tournament results

The reigning National champion and National Games champion, Siddharth Vishwakarma fought for nearly three hours to get past qualifier Ryotaro Taguchi of Japan 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Centre on Thursday.

In a high quality contest, both the players did not drop serve in the first two sets. In the decider, Siddharth ran up a 3-0 lead before dropping serve in the fifth game. Thereafter, he broke the serve of the Japanese in the sixth and eighth games to ensure his quarterfinal berth.

Siddharth served five aces and made two double faults in the match. He converted three of eight breakpoints, and saved four of five breakpoints that he faced in the match.

In the quarterfinals, Siddharth will play sixth Sidharth Rawat. Third seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and seventh seed SD Prajwal Dev also made the quarterfinals, and will meet fifth seed Ryuki Matsuda of Japan and second seed Louis Wessels of Germany respectively.

Both Ramkumar and Prajwal made the doubles semifinals as well, in partnership with Purav Raja and Nitin Kumar respectively.

The results: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Evgeny Donskoy bt Aryan Shah 6-2, 6-2; Harrison Adams (USA) bt David Pichler (Aut) 6-3, 6-4; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Ryotaro Taguchi (Jpn) 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 6-2; Sidharth Rawat bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-2, 6-2; Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Jang Yunseok (Kor) 6-3, 6-3; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Dev Javia 6-3, 6-4; SD Prajwal Dev bt Siddhant Banthia 6-3, 6-4; Louis Wessels (Ger) bt Yuichiro Inui (Jpn) 6-4, 7-6(0). Doubles (quarterfinals): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt David Pichler (Aut) & Louis Wessels (Ger) 7-6(2), 6-4; Ryuki Matsuda & Ryotaro Taguchi (Jpn) bt Siddhant Banthia & Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 7-6(3); Harrison Adams (USA) & Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt Karan Singh & Parikshit Somani 6-3, 6-3; SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Kazuma Kawachi & Koki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-1, 3-6, [10-4].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Khelo India Para Games to be in December

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced the conduct of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in the Capital from December 10-17.

Commending the athletes for winning 111 medals in the recent Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the sports minister stressed that the platform of Khelo India Para Games would help identify more talent for adequate support and guidance.

Some of the stars of the recent Para Asian Games, including archer Sheetal Devi, are expected to compete in the 12th Khelo India Games, set to witness an assembly of more than 1350 athletes from across the country.

So far, five Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and three Khelo India Winter Games have been hosted from 2018,

The Khelo India Para Games will feature athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. The competition will be staged in the Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range.

- Kamesh Srinivasan