Indian sports news wrap, November 23

TENNIS
Zeel, Rashmikaa, Vaishnavi score upset wins enroute to quarters at ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour
Zeel Desai registered the biggest upset victory of her career when she ousted the top seed Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan on a cheerful day for the Indian contingent where two more of her countrymates – Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaishnavi Adkar, also registered contrasting victories against their fancied opponents as four seeds bit the dust in the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, here on Thursday.
Rahsmikaa toppled her best friend and doubles partner, fourth seeded Vaidehi Chaudhary after dropping the first set 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 58 minutes. Vaishnavi outplayed eight seed Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand 6-3, 7-6 (1) to advance to the quarterfinals while sixth seeded Jenny Duerst of Switzerland suffered a straight-set loss at the hands of German Antonia Schmidt 3-6, 4-6.
Results (All Indians unless mentioned; pre-fix denotes seeding)
Women’s singles (Round of 32)
Doubles (Quarterfinals)
- Team Sportstar
$25,000 ITF men’s tournament results
The reigning National champion and National Games champion, Siddharth Vishwakarma fought for nearly three hours to get past qualifier Ryotaro Taguchi of Japan 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Centre on Thursday.
In a high quality contest, both the players did not drop serve in the first two sets. In the decider, Siddharth ran up a 3-0 lead before dropping serve in the fifth game. Thereafter, he broke the serve of the Japanese in the sixth and eighth games to ensure his quarterfinal berth.
Siddharth served five aces and made two double faults in the match. He converted three of eight breakpoints, and saved four of five breakpoints that he faced in the match.
In the quarterfinals, Siddharth will play sixth Sidharth Rawat. Third seed Ramkumar Ramanathan and seventh seed SD Prajwal Dev also made the quarterfinals, and will meet fifth seed Ryuki Matsuda of Japan and second seed Louis Wessels of Germany respectively.
Both Ramkumar and Prajwal made the doubles semifinals as well, in partnership with Purav Raja and Nitin Kumar respectively.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
MORE SPORTS
Khelo India Para Games to be in December
The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced the conduct of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in the Capital from December 10-17.
Commending the athletes for winning 111 medals in the recent Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the sports minister stressed that the platform of Khelo India Para Games would help identify more talent for adequate support and guidance.
Some of the stars of the recent Para Asian Games, including archer Sheetal Devi, are expected to compete in the 12th Khelo India Games, set to witness an assembly of more than 1350 athletes from across the country.
So far, five Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and three Khelo India Winter Games have been hosted from 2018,
The Khelo India Para Games will feature athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. The competition will be staged in the Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range.
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, November 23
- India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20 Updates: Smith, Short help AUS to strong start vs IND
- World Cup Finals: Ganemat ends fifth in women’s skeet, Prithviraj fails to qualify
- National Squash Championships 2023: Anahat becomes second youngest winner ever, Velavan wins men’s title
- Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 debut: Formula One review and analysis
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE