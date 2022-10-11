Indian sports news wrap, October 11: Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School registers big win in Subroto Cup

Subroto Cup: Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School registers 5-1 win over Zila School of Jharkhand

NEW DELHI: Lemmet scored four goals as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-37B, Chandigarh, cruised to a 5-1 victory over Zila School, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand, in the semifinals of the 61st Subroto Cup inter-school football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday.

Arjun scored the other goal for the winner, while Dogar Purty pulled one back for the Jharkhand team.

In the final to be played at 3 p.m. on Thursday after a day of rest, the Chandigarh team will challenge Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland, that beat CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur, 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick by Setungchim. David scored the lone goal for the Manipur team.

The results (semifinals):

Govt. Model SSS, Sector-37B, Chandigarh (Lemmet 4, Arjun) bt Zila School, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand (Dogar Purty), 5-1.

Pilgrim HSS, Dimapur, Nagaland (Setungchim 3) bt CT HSS, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur (David), 3-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan