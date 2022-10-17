Indian sports news wrap, October 17

BRIDGE

Dhampur Sugar beat Formidables at 19th HCL International Bridge Championship

Dhampur Sugar beat Formidables 121-98 MPs to clinch the title in the Team of Four Gold competition of the 19th HCL International Bridge Championship on Sunday.

The champion team consisting of Ashok Kumar Goel, Vinay Desai, Sayantan Kushri, Kaustubh Bendre, Sagniy Roy and Kaustubh Nandi was presented Rs.40 lakh and the Naresh Tandan trophy. The runner-up team of Kiran Nadar, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeshwar Tewari, Keyzad Anklesaria, Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumdar won Rs.24 lakh.

There were also prizes for third to 20th spot, ranging from Rs.12 lakh to Rs.50,000.

Interestingly, it was Kiran Nadar’s initiative that has seen the championship grow over the last two decades, and she was happy to congratulate the champion team that beat her team Formidables by 23 IMPs.

In the team of Four Silver competition, Pradeep beat Prayas 111-81. The champion team of Pradeep Goenka, Pijus Kanti Baroi, Goutam Pore, Biswadip Roy, Mithun Mukherjee and Rajesh Kumar Shaw won Rs.15 lakh and the Mohini Tandan trophy. The runner-up team, represented by Kamalesh Gupta, Sumit Saha, Vikram Jain, Santanu Chakraborty, Tanmoy Majumdar and Swapan Sarkar collected Rs.9 lakh.

For the third to 20th spots, there was prize ranging from Rs.4.5 lakh to Rs.20,000.

Partho Sarathi Mukherjee and Aniruddha Bhattacharya (859.30 MPs) won the Open pairs gold event to pocket Rs.12 lakh. The runner-up team of Jaggy Shivdasani and Sandeep Thakral scored 829.60 MPs and collected Rs.8 lakh.

The Open pairs silver event was won by Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal with 743.20 MPs. The title was worth Rs.2 lakh. Anirban Sasmal and Atanu Ganguly finished runner-up with 721.80 MPs and collected Rs.1.5 lakh.

The IMP pair event was won by Subhajit Choudhury and Bulu Saha with 93.10 MPs. RG Bhiwandkar and Subhash Dhakras finished runner-up with 82.00 MPs. The champion and runner-up teams were presented Rs.2 and Rs.1.5 lakh respectively.

There was a cash prize up to the 10th spot in all the pairs events and the tournament distributed an overall prize purse of Rs.2.2 crore.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CARROM

Delhi State championship: Vijender beats Sualeh

New Delhi: Vijender Kumar beat Sualeh 9-25, 22-9, 25-24 in the men’s first round of the Delhi State carrom championship at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Monday.

The Results: Men (first round): SS Bhandari bt Imran 18-21, 20-12, 25-4; Mohd. Sagheer bt Waseem Ahmed 25-2, 13-25, 25-16; Farhan bt Guddu 25-16, 22-11; Wasim Iqbal bt Pankaj Bagri 14-10, 24-19; Mohd. Umair bt Mohd. Irfan 1-23, 22-15, 16-11; yasmin bt Nadeem 25-7, 24-16, 20-7; Vijender Kumar bt Sualeh 9-25, 22-9, 25-24; Mohd. Irfan bt Jameel Ahmad 25-11, 25-17.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

New Delhi: Eighth seed Samarth Sahita recovered from a slow start to beat Riddhiman Ojha 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the under-16 boys first round of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

In the under-16 girls section, Aditi Tyagi beat Aditi Rawat 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.

The results (first round): Under-16 boys: Tejas Ahuja bt Arnav Paparkar 6-3, 6-2; Hrisheek Vavlapally bt Vedant Mehta 6-4, 6-2; Dhiraj Reddy bt Kartikey Tyagi 6-2, 6-0; Priyansh Barthwal bt Anhad Oberoi 6-2, 6-0; Tanussh Ghildyal bt Vedant Bhasin 6-2, 6-0; Swastik Sharma bt Jai Pareek 6-3, 6-1; Levin Safoor Mydeen bt Pratyush Goel 6-3, 6-1; Karan Rawat bt Ishant Sharma 6-1, 6-2; Hitesh Chauhan bt Kunsh Kakkar 6-1, 6-1; Deepam Malik bt Antariksh Verma 6-1, 6-2; Birkaran Singh bt Yashasvi Balhara 6-0, 6-2; Daksh Kapoor bt Praneel Sharma 6-1, 6-2; Samarth Sahita bt Riddhiman Ojha 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Ved Thakur bt Chiradeep Mazumdar 6-3, 6-1; Samprit Sharma bt Aditya Mor 6-3, 6-2; Arjun Rathi bt Ekamjeet Cheema 6-3, 6-1; Dhruv Sachdeva bt Parth Deorukhakar 6-3, 6-1; Shanker Heisnam bt Ashwajit Senjam 6-2, 6-3; Svarmanyu Singh bt Pranav Mishra 2-6 6-3, 6-2; Bharat Phulwaria bt Adhiraj Thakur 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Antariksh Tamuly bt Kristo Babu 6-4, 7-6(4); Jevin Kanani bt Arnav Yadav 7-5, 6-1. Under-16 girls: Dhatri Dave bt Saily Thakkar 6-4, 6-4; Saumya Ronde bt Presha Shanthamoor 6-2, 6-0; Shaivi Dalal bt Priyasakhi Sajnani 6-1, 6-0; Princy Mandagall bt Janhav Kajla 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; Saijayani Banerjee bt Apara Khandare 6-1, 6-2; Yashika bt Devanshi Gohil 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; Laxmi Sri Dandu bt Devanshee Prabhudesai 6-0, 7-6(3); Suhani Gaur bt Ishi Maheshwari 7-6(9), 6-2; Aditi Tyagi bt Aditi Rawat 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Pehal Kharadkar bt Manshi Singh 6-1, 6-2; Divya Sharma bt Kumkum Kumari 6-4, 6-2; Aarushi Raval bt Siya Prasade 6-2, 6-2; Janvi Asawa bt Krishna Raj 7-5, 6-1; Aleena Farid bt Sree Tanvi Dasari 6-1, 6-3; Tamanna Panwar bt Saumya Chatterjee 7-6(3), 6-1; Mehak Kapoor bt Rituja Saha 6-2, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan