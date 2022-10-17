Indian sports news wrap, October 17

BRIDGE
Dhampur Sugar beat Formidables at 19th HCL International Bridge Championship
Dhampur Sugar beat Formidables 121-98 MPs to clinch the title in the Team of Four Gold competition of the 19th HCL International Bridge Championship on Sunday.
The champion team consisting of Ashok Kumar Goel, Vinay Desai, Sayantan Kushri, Kaustubh Bendre, Sagniy Roy and Kaustubh Nandi was presented Rs.40 lakh and the Naresh Tandan trophy. The runner-up team of Kiran Nadar, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeshwar Tewari, Keyzad Anklesaria, Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumdar won Rs.24 lakh.
There were also prizes for third to 20th spot, ranging from Rs.12 lakh to Rs.50,000.
Interestingly, it was Kiran Nadar’s initiative that has seen the championship grow over the last two decades, and she was happy to congratulate the champion team that beat her team Formidables by 23 IMPs.
In the team of Four Silver competition, Pradeep beat Prayas 111-81. The champion team of Pradeep Goenka, Pijus Kanti Baroi, Goutam Pore, Biswadip Roy, Mithun Mukherjee and Rajesh Kumar Shaw won Rs.15 lakh and the Mohini Tandan trophy. The runner-up team, represented by Kamalesh Gupta, Sumit Saha, Vikram Jain, Santanu Chakraborty, Tanmoy Majumdar and Swapan Sarkar collected Rs.9 lakh.
For the third to 20th spots, there was prize ranging from Rs.4.5 lakh to Rs.20,000.
Partho Sarathi Mukherjee and Aniruddha Bhattacharya (859.30 MPs) won the Open pairs gold event to pocket Rs.12 lakh. The runner-up team of Jaggy Shivdasani and Sandeep Thakral scored 829.60 MPs and collected Rs.8 lakh.
The Open pairs silver event was won by Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal with 743.20 MPs. The title was worth Rs.2 lakh. Anirban Sasmal and Atanu Ganguly finished runner-up with 721.80 MPs and collected Rs.1.5 lakh.
The IMP pair event was won by Subhajit Choudhury and Bulu Saha with 93.10 MPs. RG Bhiwandkar and Subhash Dhakras finished runner-up with 82.00 MPs. The champion and runner-up teams were presented Rs.2 and Rs.1.5 lakh respectively.
There was a cash prize up to the 10th spot in all the pairs events and the tournament distributed an overall prize purse of Rs.2.2 crore.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
CARROM
Delhi State championship: Vijender beats Sualeh
New Delhi: Vijender Kumar beat Sualeh 9-25, 22-9, 25-24 in the men’s first round of the Delhi State carrom championship at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Monday.
- Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
New Delhi: Eighth seed Samarth Sahita recovered from a slow start to beat Riddhiman Ojha 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the under-16 boys first round of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.
In the under-16 girls section, Aditi Tyagi beat Aditi Rawat 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.
- Kamesh Srinivasan