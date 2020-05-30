IOC approves revised Olympic qualification system for weightlifting

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the revised Olympic qualifying system for weightlifting for the Tokyo Games next year.

Under the revised system, an additional qualification period – running from October 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 – has been added. Replacements for the cancelled events, originally scheduled prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held during this period.

The criteria whereby weightlifters must participate in at least six competitions throughout the overall (qualification) period starting November 1, 2018, has been maintained, said a statement from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

All weightlifters wishing to qualify for the Tokyo Games will now be required to compete in at least one of the specified competitions between October 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.