Weekly Digest (Nov 11-17): From the IPL trade window to Messi's international comeback

CRICKET

India dismissed Bangladesh for 213 on Day Three in Indore, winning the first Test by an innings and 130 runs to remain on top of the Test championship table. [ Report ]

In a big relief for former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, BCCI ethics officer D K Jain dismissed the conflict of interest complaint against him, saying it was “bereft of any merit.” [ Report ]

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post of president of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), citing his inability to continue amidst “various pulls and pressures” within the organisation. Sharma’s nearly 20-month tenure was a tumultuous one over his public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara, who enjoys a fair amount of support base in the organisation. [ Report ]

Karnataka Premier League team Bellary Tuskers’ owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy has been summoned to appear before the Central Crime Branch police here and a look out circular issued against him in connection with match fixing scandal in the tournament, police said on Friday. [ Report ]

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has claimed that he had to play with players involved in wrongdoing in its national team. Speaking on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, the all-rounder said he tried to raise his voice but was made to keep quiet if he wanted to represent Pakistan. “Those players are like my brothers and I do pray for them but what they did, I was against that,” Hafeez said on Akhtar’s YouTube channel. [ Report ]

Sri Lanka has introduced tough penalties for match-fixing and tightened sports betting restrictions in a bid to stamp out graft scandals that have dogged the country’s cricket team. [ Report ]

Delhi Capitals has successfully roped in Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals for the 2020 IPL season. India's Test vice-captain represented Royals in seven seasons and was its top run-getter with 2810 runs from 100 matches. [ Report ]

A Bangladesh High Commission team, led by Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan, on Tuesday expressed its satisfaction over the preparations for the India-Bangladesh day-night pink ball Test match to be played at the Eden Gardens here from November 22. [ Report ]

Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat after India’s spinners wreaked havoc to set up a series-clinching seven-wicket win over West Indies in a low-scoring third women’s T20 International here. [ Report ]

Kane Williamson has been passed fit to captain a New Zealand Test squad to face England and Australia that includes uncapped paceman Lockie Ferguson. [ Report ]

Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain starred with the bat as Bangladesh Under-23 beat India Under-23 by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground. [ Report ]

Jamaican sprint ace, Yohan Blake, will be in India next month to promote the Road Safety World Series — a T20 cricket tournament, which will be played in Mumbai and Pune in February, next year. [ Report ]

Test cricket will return to Pakistan after more than a decade with Sri Lanka agreeing to a two-match series in December, which will be part of the ongoing World Test Championship. [ Report ]

Joe Burns has returned to a 14-man Australia squad at the expense of Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja for the two-Test series against Pakistan. [ Report ]

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicolas Pooran was handed a four-match suspension after admitting to ball-tampering in the third ODI against Afghanistan, an offence for which he also issued a public apology. [ Report ]

The days of Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be over, but Indian cricket already has its alternative of the friendly, neighbourhood superhero. In a country where cricket is seen as a religion and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is worshipped like a god, it might not come as a surprise that a newly discovered species of spider has been named after the Master Blaster: Marengo sachintendulkar. [ Report ]



FOOTBALL

India fought back from a goal down to draw against Afghanistan in the joint FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying match against Afghanistan in Tajikistan. Zelfy Nazary put Afghanistan ahead on the stroke of half-time but Seiminlel Doungel earned India a point with a headed equaliser deep into second-half stoppage time from a Brandon Fernandes corner. ( Report )

Lionel Messi scored the winning goal for Argentina against Brazil on his return from suspension, helping Albiceleste secure a 1-0 win over rival Selecao with his 13th-minute strike. ( Report )

The Netherlands, Germany and Croatia are among the 16 teams that have now secured their place at next year’s Euro 2020 finals. The Dutch drew with Northern Ireland to secure qualification, while Germany beat Belarus 4-0 in Monchengladbach and Croatia came from behind to beat Slovakia in Rijeka. ( Report )

Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki hit a brace to help Finland beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in Helsinki and qualify for the Euro 2020 finals. Jasse Tuominen scored the other goal for the home team. ( Report )

Alvaro Morata, Santiago Cazorla were on the scoresheet for Spain, which thumped Malta 7-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier having already secured its place at the tournament finals next year. ( Report )

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has confirmed that Lionel Messi is in talks with the club over a new contract. The Argentine is contracted with the club until 2021 having signed an extension in 2017. ( Report )

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has informed Serie A club Bologna of his willingness to join it in January, according to sporting director Riccardo Bigon. Ibrahimovic confirmed this week that he’ll leave LA Galaxy after two years with the MLS side. ( Report )

Turkey played out a goalless draw against Iceland on Thursday to qualify for Euro 2020, while France also made it through from group H. ( Report )



BADMINTON

Hong Kong Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth squandered seven games points in game two to go down 9-21, 25-23 to Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu Lee in the semifinals. ( Report )

World champion P V Sindhu exited the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open in the pre-quarterfinals. It was also curtains for H S Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap after they suffered contrasting losses in the second round. ( Report )

Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma crashed out of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Wednesday, losing to Cai Yan Yan and Wang Tzu Wei respectively. ( Report )

The fifth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) will start from January 20, 2020 and will continue till February 9. ( Report )

Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth jumped one spot to 10th while Kidambi Srikanth slipped three places to be at 13th in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday. ( Report )

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, on Wednesday, said the reason he continues to coach is that the players need him and there is still no succession plan in place. ( Report )



KABADDI

The 2019 World Kabaddi Cup will take place from December 1 to 9 in India and will be organised by the Punjab government, revealed the state’s Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi in Chandigarh earlier this seek. (Report)



BOXING

India’s boxing ace, Sarita Devi, has been elected unopposed as a member of the first-ever athletes commission of the AIBA. She was the lone candidate from the Asian bloc. ( Report )

Mary Kom, Sonia Lather, Amit Phangal are some of the top names who will participate in the first-ever Olympic style Indian boxing league, which begins on December 2. ( Report )

Following the controversy over MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen, the Boxing Federation of India has announced that it will hold trials for all women categories on December 29 and 20 for selection for Olympics qualifiers. ( Report )

MOTORSPORT



Jorge Lorenzo, three-time MotoGP champion, announced that he will retire after the final race of this season. The Repsol Honda driver had a year remaining on his contract but reasoned that injuries were the main decision for his decision to quit. ( Report )

Formula One set out its first-ever sustainability plan, which aims to achieve a net zero-carbon footprint for the sport by 2030. ( Report )

Marc Marquez rounded out a memorable season with a dominant victory at the Valencia Grand Prix as fellow home favourite Jorge Lorenzo's final race ended with a disappointing 13th-place finish. (Report)



SHOOTING

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar , Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan bagged India’s 13th, 14th and 15th Olympic quota, respectively at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

Saurabh Chaudhary was beaten to the men’s air pistol gold by a world record of 246.5 by Kim Song Guk of North Korea at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. (Report)

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon shot bright but dropped the gold to China in the mixed team skeet competition at the 14th Asian Shooting Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. (Report)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the visiting officials of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) presented an “amiable” front even as issues related to India’s participation in the 2022 Commonwealth Games remained unresolved. (Report)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday, said the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has taken a serious note of India’s concern over shooting’s exclusion from the 2022 CWG and has agreed to work towards finding a solution. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his maiden ATP Finals title by defeating Dominic Thiem (6) 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the final that lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes at the O2 Arena in London. (Report)

Rafael Nadal has matched Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by securing a fifth year-end number one , with the Spaniard saying that the achievement gave him ‘a great personal satisfaction’ .

Seventeen years after turning professional, Tomas Berdych confirmed he is retiring from professional Tennis.

Novak Djokovic hopes to play at the Davis Cup Finals despite admitting he felt a "pretty sharp" pain in his elbow in the match against Roger Federer at the ATP Finals.

As he continues his recovery from injury, Andy Murray believes the grand slam events give his body the clearest path to success in future.

The ATP Bengaluru Open Challenger will return to the calendar in 2020 and will be played from February 10 to 16.

With security concerns remaining, the AITA has not changed its stance on India-Pakistan tie.

Leander Paes has dropped out of doubles top-100 for first time in 19 years, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran continues to be India’s top-ranked singles player.



ATHLETICS:

Secretaries of nine State athletics associations face suspension for fielding overage athletes at the recent National junior championships in Guntur. Nearly 100 athletes were found to be overage in the five-day meet. ( Report )

India sprinter Dutee Chand has been named in the TIME 100 Next, an expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential persons in the world. ( Report )

USA Track and Field's athletes grouping on Tuesday lashed out at World Athletics plans to cut several events from next year's Diamond League series, accusing the sport's global governing body of being “out of touch”. ( Report )