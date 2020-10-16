More Sports More Sports Japan PM Suga vows to do everything to organise Tokyo Olympics next year The government and local organisers haven't decided whether to allow spectators at the Tokyo Olympics which will be decided in the near future. Reuters TOKYO 16 October, 2020 13:30 IST Suga has reiterated his stance to make sure the Tokyo Olympics are conducted next year. Reuters TOKYO 16 October, 2020 13:30 IST Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do “whatever it takes” to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter.“I want to make sure I see the Olympics take place next year,” he said, speaking at a town hall at Kyodo News, Japan's largest news agency.He also touched on his visit to Vietnam and Indonesia scheduled for Sunday, saying that a free and open Indo-Pacific is “essential” to stability in the region. Japan's PM Suga brings new optimism for hosting Tokyo Olympics His visit would mark the first time he travels overseas as prime minister.At the townhall meeting, which also marks a month since the day he came into power, Suga added that he would combine measures to rein in the coronavirus with steps to revive the economy. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know