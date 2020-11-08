More Sports More Sports Japan's Kitakyushu to host both 2021 Gymnastics World Championships The Federation Internationale de Gymnastique announced that the Japanese city will be the first to host the Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in the same year. Reuters 08 November, 2020 14:11 IST The FIG made the announcement at a friendly gymnastics event in Tokyo, where athletes from Russia, China, Japan and the United States competed in what has been seen as a major trial run ahead of next year's postponed Olympics in the city. - Getty Images Reuters 08 November, 2020 14:11 IST The southern Japanese city of Kitakyushu will host the 2021 Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) announced on Sunday, the first time a city has hosted both in the same year.The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will take place from October 17 to 24, followed by the rhythmic competition starting two days later.There have been questions over where next year's world championships were to be held, after Denmark withdrew from hosting the artistic competition in July.READ | James Magnussen says "overkill" to strip Australia's London medals The championships take place annually, except during Olympic years.The FIG made the announcement at a friendly gymnastics event in Tokyo, where athletes from Russia, China, Japan and the United States competed in what has been seen as a major trial run ahead of next year's postponed Olympics in the city.Japan has hosted gymnastics world championships on many occasions previously, most recently the 2011 artistic competition in Tokyo. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know