Jeremy Lalrinnunga misses out on qualification for Tokyo Olympics

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the 17-year-old Youth Olympic champion, missed out on qualification for Tokyo Olympics, according to the Absolute Ranking list put out by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Jeremy, ranked 12th in the men’s 67kg category, had an outside chance if any lifter pulled out of the Olympics due to any reason.

After the tripartite slot went to Pakistan’s Talha Talib and confirmation of the 14 qualified lifters in the weight on Friday, Jeremy’s chances ended.