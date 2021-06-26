More Sports More Sports Jeremy Lalrinnunga misses out on qualification for Tokyo Olympics Jeremy, ranked 12th in the men’s 67kg category, had an outside chance if any lifter pulled out of the Olympics due to any reason. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 26 June, 2021 19:04 IST File photo of Jeremy Lalrinnunga during a weightlifting competition. - Reuters Photo Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 26 June, 2021 19:04 IST Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the 17-year-old Youth Olympic champion, missed out on qualification for Tokyo Olympics, according to the Absolute Ranking list put out by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). World Junior Weightlifting: Jeremy finishes fourth with 300 kg Jeremy, ranked 12th in the men’s 67kg category, had an outside chance if any lifter pulled out of the Olympics due to any reason.After the tripartite slot went to Pakistan’s Talha Talib and confirmation of the 14 qualified lifters in the weight on Friday, Jeremy’s chances ended. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :