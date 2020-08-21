Jude Felix: To win Arjuna as player and Dronacharya as coach is a dream

Twenty six years after he won the Arjuna Award, Jude Felix has added the Dronacharya Award to his impressive resume. With a sweet double under his belt, the former Indian hockey team captain is a content man.

“To win the Arjuna Award as a player, and a Dronacharya Award as a coach — it is every sportsperson’s dream. This is a reward for all the sacrifices I’ve made throughout my life,” Felix told Sportstar.

Among his notable coaching achievements was serving as assistant coach for the senior India teams which won gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, and silver at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. A few years later, Felix donned the role of head coach of the junior national team.

“I was with the senior team, with Terry Walsh as head coach, for a short but successful period. As for my stint with the junior team, I’m proud that I helped in the transition of many players from that team to the senior India side,” Felix said.

Felix also does his bit for society, through the Jude Felix Hockey Academy (JFHA), a non-profit organisation which promotes hockey among underprivileged children.

Felix is not ready to rest on his laurels yet. “I’m elated, but this is just the beginning. In my time as an India player, I was most disappointed that I could not win any big medal. Now I want to set that right, by winning medals for my country as a coach. I would absolutely love to coach the Indian team, senior or junior,” Felix said.