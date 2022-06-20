More Sports More Sports June 20, Indian sports news wrap: Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for 200m butterfly semis at FINA World Championships India's Kushagra Rawat was placed 33rd overall in the 400m freestyle heats at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Saturday. Team Sportstar 20 June, 2022 13:54 IST Sajan Prakash in action. (File Photo) - MURALI KUMAR K Team Sportstar 20 June, 2022 13:54 IST SWIMMING: Sajan Prakash finishes 25th in 200m butterfly heats, fails to qualify for semisIndian veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash ranked 25th overall in the 200m butterfly heats at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday. The 28-year-old swimmer from Kerala finished with a timing of 1:58.67s and failed to qualify for the semifinals, with only the top 16 placed swimmers making the cut.Sajan's coach Pradeep Kumar told Sportstar prior to the race that the Indian had injured his shoulder in April and his main focus is the Commonwealth Games." We know that in the World Championship, he would stand at 20th-22nd spot. There’s no chance of competing in the semifinals or finals. However, in CWG, he is anywhere between third and fifth place, so we are looking forward for him to peak during the CWG,” said Kumar.READ | FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, scheduleThe home crowd favourite Kristof Milak was placed first overall in the heats with a timing of 1:54.10s. The Hungarian is almost four seconds away from breaking his own world record.Team SportstarKushagra Rawat finishes 23rd in 800m freestyle heats, fails to qualify for finalsIndia's Kushagra Rawat ranked 23rd overall in the 800m freestyle heats at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday. The 22-year-old swimmer finished with a timing of 8:15.96s and failed to qualify for the finals, with only the top eight placed swimmers making it through.Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine was placed first overall in the heats with a timing of 7:44.75s.Team Sportstar Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :