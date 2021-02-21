Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021

Karnataka will be the host state of the second Khelo India University Games (KIUG), scheduled to be held later this year.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa, and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju.

The games will be held in Bengaluru's Jain University and other venues in the state, in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The first edition of KIUG was held in Bhubaneswar in February 2020, and saw a total participation of 3182 athletes in the U-25 age group, across 158 universities and colleges from all states.

This year, Yogasana and Mallakhamb have been added to the University Games, with an effort to preserve and promote the century-old sporting disciplines of the country.

With the inclusion of these disciplines, the athlete participation figure is expected to cross 4000 in 2021. The games will be conducted in the U-25 age category in accordance with the World University Games norms this year as well.

Speaking about being the host state, Mr Yediyurappa said, “We are privileged to be hosting KIUG 2021. I am confident that the Games will produce some of the best future champions of India. The Government of Karnataka will leave no stone unturned to make the University games a massive success.”

Envisioning an even larger participation this time around, Mr Rijiju added, “The University Games in Odisha last year was a massive success. Countries that have great sporting performance have often drawn their sporting heroes from the University level athletes. In India, we need a sustained, focussed plan to identify talent from Universities and I am happy that we have been able to do that with KIUG.”